Thinkific Recognized Among World's Top Software Companies in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards

Thinkific among best ranking companies in three separate categories: 'Best Customer Service Software Products', 'Best Software Companies in Canada' & 'Best Education Software Products'

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or, the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell digital learning products, today announced it has been named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards, placing among the world's top software companies for, 'Best Customer Service Software Products', 'Best Education Software Products', — two categories with over 3,000 products represented on G2 — and 'Best Software Companies in Canada'.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Less than 1% of all software companies on G2 are recognized in the Best Software Awards.

"At Thinkific, we're building more than just software—we're enabling people around the world to transform their expertise into thriving businesses," said Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific. "This level of recognition, especially in customer service and education software, reinforces our commitment to providing the best combination of tools and support our customers need to succeed. We're very proud to be recognized by G2 and, most importantly, by businesses that trust us to support their growth."

"The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever," said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year's honorees!"

G2's 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for customers and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products — from courses to communities — and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active customers earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

