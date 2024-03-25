Thinkific Partners with Spotify on New Learning Content Test

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced its partnership with Spotify on a new test program, aimed at giving users access to trial and purchase video learning content, right from the comfort of their Spotify app home screen.

As part of this initiative, Spotify is launching a test for video-based courses on Spotify. Available for Spotify users in the UK, courses include video-based content provided by Thinkific creators and a select group of educational tech companies.

The courses cover a diverse range of topics, categorized into four main themes: make music, get creative, learn business, and healthy life, offering users a wide array of options to expand their knowledge.

"We're thrilled to partner with Spotify and give Thinkific customers unique access to this exciting test program. It aligns closely with our passion to help our customers share their Unique Genius™, providing an outstanding new distribution channel to reach engaged audiences and build their online education businesses. We're eager to help support the success of the program in the UK." - Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific.

For further information, please visit - https://newsroom.spotify.com/2024-03-25/spotify-tests-video-based-learning-courses-in-the-uk

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements pertaining to the mutual benefits of a partnership between Thinkific and Spotify including the anticipated benefits that may be derived from the 'courses on Spotify' test program, the anticipated and potential benefits of providing a distribution channel for Thinkific customers to help them sell more, engage, monetize and retain their audiences; and the prospect of attracting new customers to Thinkific's platform. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]; IR Contact: [email protected]