Thinkific Named One of Canada's Enterprise - Industry Leaders Winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, has been recognized as an award winner in the Enterprise - Industry Leaders category of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program.

Thinkific ranked 13th with 408 percent revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

"It is inspiring to be included in a cohort of companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence. These are qualities that we strive for every day at Thinkific," said Thinkific CEO, Greg Smith. "Another set of businesses I'm constantly inspired by is our customers. They consistently surprise us with their determination, creativity, and drive to build successful businesses sharing their knowledge, passion and expertise. We're excited to accelerate our commitment to their success and make it easier than ever to start and grow a business on Thinkific."

"This year's Enterprise – Industry leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the Enterprise - Industry Leaders award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies in Canada by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2019 and $50 million in 2022.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this press release include the company's accelerated commitment to make it easier for Thinkific customers to become successful on its platform. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]; IR Contact: [email protected]