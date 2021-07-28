Thinkific Launches Thinkific Payments, Enabling Course Creators to Sell More and Spend Less Time on Administration

Expanded payment processing options enable course creators to sell more and spend less time on administration so they can spend more time teaching

Thinkific continues to make significant investments in building engagement and momentum in the online education market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, has initiated the rollout of Thinkific Payments – an embedded payment processing service in the Company's online education platform and a powerful tool to help course creators increase sales.

Thinkific's sustained investment in new features supports the ongoing success of its course creators, while accelerating the Company's long-term growth. Building on the initial success of its beta release in early 2021, Thinkific is now moving to the calibrated rollout of Thinkific Payments to a broader group of new customers, while preparing for an anticipated full launch in North America before the end of 2021.

"Thinkific Payments gives course creators tools that help them sell more and spend more time teaching and growing their business," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific. "Our purpose is to help course creators scale their impact on the world. Tools that help them grow are crucial to supporting their vision for delivering world-class educational experiences online."

"With Thinkific Payments embedded in the Thinkific Platform, we can provide more products designed for the intersection of education and commerce," added Peter Fitzpatrick, VP of Payments at Thinkific. "As we deliver features to fulfill our vision for the future, course creators will be able to leverage tools to grow faster, automate administration, and improve their students' journeys. Having built on Stripe, course creators can rest easy knowing their transactions are running on the internet's best financial services technology."

"After moving my business to Thinkific I reach more students than ever without having to travel to provide classes," said Mike Brown, co-founder of Notary Training & Supplies, Inc. in New York State and one of the first users of Thinkific Payments. "I am excited about Thinkific's new embedded payments processing feature, because the new checkout is faster for students to complete and all my payments are within Thinkific. I love that new products are coming out to help me with a primary challenge: selling more courses."

Today's announcement reinforces the Company's commitment to its more than 50,000 active course creators and further expands its product offering, empowering course creators to succeed as they are engaging audiences across industries and geographies. Thinkific continues to deliver on its strategic priority of making success simple for more customers, making it easy for them to make an impact teaching and scale their businesses.

Thinkific Payments is in private release to new North American customers. To learn more about Thinkific Payments, please visit https://support.thinkific.com/hc/en-us/articles/360062084913.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans related to Thinkific Payments and the anticipated benefits of Thinkific Payments for the Company's customers. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Media Contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected]; IR Contact: Janet Craig, [email protected]

