Thinkific Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Thinkific Labs Inc.

Jun 20, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) is pleased to announce results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

At the Meeting, by resolutions passed by ballot vote, the seven (7) nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2025, were elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Board of Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Braden Fraser Hall

29,477,572

99.95 %

14,241

0.05 %

Paula Boggs

29,373,951

99.60 %

117,862

0.40 %

Lori Ell

29,373,921

99.60 %

117,892

0.40 %

Melanie Kalemba

29,487,112

99.98 %

4,701

0.02 %

Russ Mann

29,487,012

99.98 %

4,801

0.02 %

Brandon Nussey

29,112,179

98.71 %

379,634

1.29 %

Greg Smith

29,489,625

99.99 %

2,188

0.01 %

The final item of business at the Meeting was to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("KPMG"), as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. By resolution passed by ballot vote, KPMG was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.  The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

29,510,062

100.00 %

201

0.00 %

About Thinkific
Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and  community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue — all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers — including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog — have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

