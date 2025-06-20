Thinkific Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) is pleased to announce results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

At the Meeting, by resolutions passed by ballot vote, the seven (7) nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2025, were elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Board of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Braden Fraser Hall 29,477,572 99.95 % 14,241 0.05 % Paula Boggs 29,373,951 99.60 % 117,862 0.40 % Lori Ell 29,373,921 99.60 % 117,892 0.40 % Melanie Kalemba 29,487,112 99.98 % 4,701 0.02 % Russ Mann 29,487,012 99.98 % 4,801 0.02 % Brandon Nussey 29,112,179 98.71 % 379,634 1.29 % Greg Smith 29,489,625 99.99 % 2,188 0.01 %

The final item of business at the Meeting was to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("KPMG"), as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. By resolution passed by ballot vote, KPMG was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 29,510,062 100.00 % 201 0.00 %

