Thinkific Earns a 2025 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific, the leading learning commerce platform to create and sell courses and communities, today announced it has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2025 Top Rated Award.

This recognition, which is based on authentic customer reviews and ratings, is the culmination of Thinkific's continued emphasis on supporting customer revenue growth with a robust, easy-to-use platform, industry-leading commerce and payment tools, and responsive customer support.

"We attribute so much meaning to awards based on the experiences and feedback of our customers," said Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific. "We make software but our mission is to support people, to help them build the best learning businesses in the world. Seeing those customers take the time to review and recognize our efforts is incredibly rewarding."

"Thinkific earning a Top Rated award celebrates their dedication to empowering learning businesses and educators through intuitive, scalable learning solutions," said Allyson Havener, CMO at TrustRadius. "Based on authentic customer reviews, Thinkific is clearly committed to delivering exceptional value and fostering success for learning businesses worldwide."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

Hear from verified users on how much they value Thinkific:

"We are now using Thinkific as our primary Learning Management System, credit and course tracker, and are in transition to making it our main website. The product has addressed many of our needs, specifically streamlining all of our course registrations and sales into one central location. This has been integral to helping our company grow, while also making work more efficient for our team." - Antoinette Smith , Director of Continuing Education, The Vivos Institute®

, Director of Continuing Education, The Vivos Institute® "I found that Thinkific was the most user-friendly and organized to use, both for me and my students. I love the community feature where my students can upload their artworks and give and receive feedback. Their customer service is excellent, and they respond quickly to any questions or concerns you have. I would highly recommend Thinkific to anyone looking to host a course or community." - Andrea Cermanski , Artist

The TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Award comes following several other third-party recognition for Thinkific, including in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards where Thinkific placed in three categories and a top-20 placement in TIME's ranking of the 350 top global edtech companies .

About Thinkific: Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue — all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers — including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog — have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

