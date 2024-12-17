Thinkific Deploys AI Features Across its Platform to Simplify and Scale Learning Experiences

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or, the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, and sell digital learning products, today announced the deployment of a host of new AI features designed to streamline the entire process of creating, marketing and selling digital products for its global community of customers. Standout features include a single-prompt AI Course Landing Page Generator and an AI-powered Email Marketing Tool, both of which aim to simplify the path to success for customers, allowing them to build and sell impactful learning products quicker.

"AI excels when it solves real challenges and key to our ongoing strategy is to help our customers achieve more with less effort," said Greg Smith, Thinkific CEO. "We've built a platform that provides the power of an AI partner when they need it, to see success with their learning experiences faster and build incredible businesses."

Rather than developing as a series of standalone features, Thinkific has woven AI into the entire workflow of its platform to create a cohesive experience, where AI is able to strategically seed ideas, provide appropriate templates, tips, insights and optimize content at key stages. Features also directly address common challenges faced by digital entrepreneurs, able to drive sophisticated sales and marketing initiatives even for those with little or no previous experience.

The AI Course Landing Page Generator enables customers to quickly produce polished, professional landing pages tailored to their course's target audience in minutes. By simply inputting a core idea and audience details, customers receive a ready-to-publish page complete with customized copy and layout. "The ability to turn an idea into a sellable, downloadable product in literally minutes is a huge advantage for any creator and can be very lucrative," commented Kristen Bousquet, founder of Soulcialmate.

The AI-Powered Email Marketing Tool further simplifies the marketing process by automating the creation of targeted email sequences for courses, webinars, and digital downloads. Educators can build full sales funnels in minutes, with optimized subject lines, call-to-action suggestions, and tailored messaging. The feature helps educators expand their reach and boost course sales without the complexities of traditional email marketing.

Additional AI features include:

AI Tools Hub : Provides tailored suggestions for business names, course titles, and community names, helping customers to establish a strong, unique brand identity.

: Provides tailored suggestions for business names, course titles, and community names, helping customers to establish a strong, unique brand identity. AI Course Outline Generator : Speeds up the course creation process by generating structured outlines from simple prompts, helping customers jumpstart content development.

: Speeds up the course creation process by generating structured outlines from simple prompts, helping customers jumpstart content development. Auto Video Captioning : Broadens accessibility of content with AI-generated closed captions for video lessons.

: Broadens accessibility of content with AI-generated closed captions for video lessons. AI Quiz Creator : Generates quizzes from lesson content in minutes, streamlining student assessments.

: Generates quizzes from lesson content in minutes, streamlining student assessments. AI Product Builder : Enables customers using The Leap to launch mobile-optimized learning products with structured content, images, quizzes, and video prompts—all crafted with minimal input.

: Enables customers using The Leap to launch mobile-optimized learning products with structured content, images, quizzes, and video prompts—all crafted with minimal input. AI Copy Co-Pilot: Assists customers in editing and optimizing content on the go, including tone and SEO adjustments for product pages and emails.

Thinkific's AI enhancements are part of a broader strategic vision to make digital entrepreneurship accessible and profitable for educators globally. In line with this vision, Thinkific is actively developing further innovations to enhance course creation, marketing, and community-building, enabling more people to share their expertise and build successful businesses through online education.

