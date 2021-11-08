Thinkific completes rollout of Thinkific Payments to creators across U.S. & Canada

Thinkific Payments is built to help Creators grow their business by significantly increasing their sales, with features including Performance Checkout and Order Bumps

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, today announced that it has completed the first phase of its rollout of its payments solution 'Thinkific Payments', making it accessible to all Creators across the United States and Canada.

The Company's new embedded payment processor is integrated into each Creator's Thinkific Dashboard, where Creators can opt-in to use the tool, enabling them to spend less time on administration and to sell more courses. Creators can now accept payments, manage payouts to bank accounts, process refunds, and update banking and business information without the friction of integrating a third-party payment provider.

The U.S. and Canadian deployment of Thinkific Payments comes after a successful, calibrated rollout of the platform to select groups of Creators which was first announced in July of this year.

"Our early releases of Thinkific Payments were designed to meet the needs of Creators with simpler businesses, and feedback from them has been incredibly positive," said Thinkific CEO, Greg Smith. "The new tools and more efficient payment processes we've developed allow Creators to deliver a seamless checkout experience to their customers as well as maximize their sales. Looking forward, we plan to expand Thinkific Payments to other major territories, roll out features designed for larger customers with more complex needs, and integrate payments deeply into marketing funnels and learning products."

Beyond efficient payment processing, two additional key features form part of the Thinkific Payments platform which help Creators increase conversions and sales:

Performance Checkout increases checkout conversions and reduces cart abandonment with a faster, frictionless, single-page checkout experience that requires less information from the customer before payment. The Performance Checkout is continually tested and optimized to maximize conversions.

Order Bumps helps Creators earn more from each of their customers by suggesting complementary products at check out.

Thinkific Payments is now available on all plans and for all new and existing Thinkific customers in the United States and Canada with immediate access to the Performance Checkout and Order Bumps tools.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans related to Thinkific Payments and its features and the anticipated benefits of Thinkific Payments and its features for the Company's customers. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected]; IR Contact: Janet Craig, [email protected]

