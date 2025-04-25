Thinkific Completes Conversion of All Multiple Voting Shares to Single Voting Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), today announced the completion of its previously disclosed capital reorganization. The reorganization eliminates the Multiple Voting Shares as an authorized share class and renames the Subordinate Voting Shares as Common Shares.

The Company anticipates that the Common Shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same symbol on or about April 28, 2025. The Common Shares will be assigned CUSIP number 884121302 and ISIN number CA8841213025.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for customers and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products — from courses to communities — and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active customers earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated benefits that this transaction can have for Thinkific and our shareholders; and the timing and expected listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward– looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

