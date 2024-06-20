Thinkific Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) is pleased to announce results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 20, 2024.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders reconfirmed the maximum number of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year at nine (9). The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Against Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 569,991,257 99.97 % 172,494 0.03 %

By resolution passed by ballot vote, the six (6) nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2024, were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Board of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld

Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Braden Fraser Hall 568,715,279 99.75 % 1,421,438 0.25 % Melanie Kalemba 570,134,093 100.00 % 2,624 0.00 % Steve Krenzer 568,464,637 99.71 % 1,672,080 0.29 % Katie May 569,569,323 99.90 % 567,394 0.10 % Brandon Nussey 570,023,681 99.98 % 113,036 0.02 % Greg Smith 568,682,109 99.74 % 1,454,608 0.26 %

The next item of business at the Meeting was to appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. By resolution passed by ballot vote, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 570,145,317 100 % 18,434 0.00 %

The final item of business at the Meeting was to approve the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan. By resolution passed by ballot vote, the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan was approved. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Against Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 569,831,526 99.95 % 305,191 0.05 %

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected] IR Contact: [email protected]