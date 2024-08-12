Thinkific Announces New Automatic Share Purchase Plan

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - In connection with the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") previously announced on November 10, 2023, Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing and selling online learning products, announced that it has terminated the automatic share purchase plan (the "Existing ASPP") previously entered into with Cormark Securities Inc. (the "Broker") and established a new automatic share purchase plan (the "New ASPP") with the Broker.

Under the New ASPP, the Company has authorized the Broker to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company (each, a "SVS") under the NCIB during blackout periods implemented under the Company's Insider Trading Policy ("Blackout Periods") and outside of Blackout Periods only when instructed by the Company from time to time during the term of the New ASPP. The New ASPP will terminate on November 8, 2024, or earlier if the aggregate number of SVSs purchased under the NCIB reaches the Maximum Limit (as defined below) or if the NCIB has been terminated by the Company.

Trading limits and other parameters for purchases during Blackout Periods under the New ASPP have been pre-determined between the Company and the Broker in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws.

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 2,444,358 SVSs (the "Maximum Limit"), representing approximately 10% of the public float (as defined in the rules and policies of the TSX) of the SVSs as of October 30, 2023. Under the NCIB, other than purchases made under a block purchase exception in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX, the Company may acquire, from time to time, up to 5,296 SVSs per day on the TSX, being 25% of the average daily trading volume of the SVSs for the period from May 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023. Under the NCIB, purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX, and/or permitted alternative Canadian trading systems, at prevailing market prices or such other prices as permitted under the rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws. All SVSs purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

At the time of terminating the Existing ASPP and establishing the New ASPP, Thinkific was not aware of or in possession of any material undisclosed information about the Company, the SVSs or any other of its securities.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

