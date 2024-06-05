Thinkific Announces Multiple Feature Advancements for its Enterprise Customer Education Platform, 'Plus' to Continue Growth Momentum

Advanced API facilitates rich data analysis and the development of custom applications

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific, a leading platform in digital learning and creator economy tools, announced today a series of platform updates and feature enhancements to its enterprise customer education solution, Thinkific Plus. Building on the growth momentum of the Plus business, these improvements are designed to make it easier to get started and enhance functionality for its rapidly expanding base of SMEs and enterprise customers.

Thinkific Plus provides a powerful platform for organizations building external training programs to accelerate their customer onboarding, reduce churn, and fuel growth. Thinkific Plus, which saw growth reach 28% in Q1, 2024, caters to a broadening array of notable clients with recent additions including Columbia University, the New Zealand Parliament, go-to-market AI platform, CopyAI, and global task automation firm, Make.com.

As the demand for comprehensive digital learning solutions rises, Thinkific unveiled its all new open API which allows enterprise customers flexibility to customize and shape their educational environments. By integrating seamlessly with existing tools, the API facilitates actionable insights through rich data analytics and the development of custom applications. This enables organizations to build out highly personalized educational experiences that are beyond what many Learning Management System (LMS) providers can deliver.

The Plus platform has also recently introduced several new features designed to boost user engagement. Features include advanced customization options such as digital badges (to encourage learning and reward participation), notifications, in-course pop-ups, and timers, all designed to empower educators to create more interactive and 'sticky' learning experiences.

Additionally, Thinkific has built SCORM functionality (Sharable Content Object Reference Model), an e-learning standard that ensures content can be seamlessly integrated across various LMSs, making it easier to migrate to Thinkific from other platforms. It also supports the use of third-party content authoring tools, such as Rise 360, Storyline and Adobe Captivate, to drive higher learning engagement by creating interactive experiences such as games, choose-your-own-adventure paths and simulations. This delivers on Thinkific's promise to help customers get started quickly by accelerating their onboarding, reducing churn and fueling their bottom line.

Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific, shared his enthusiasm about the trajectory of the Plus business commenting: "Our strategic investments in Thinkific Plus are beginning to expand the platform's capabilities ahead of many competitors in the space and significantly enhancing the value we deliver to our customers. With continuous enhancements, we are equipping our clients with the tools necessary to build and scale exceptional customer education programs."

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for creators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

