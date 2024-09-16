THINKIFIC ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Thinkfic announces appointments of Russ Mann, Lori Ell, and Paula Boggs to its Board following the retirement of Steve Krenzer and Katie May

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) is pleased to announce the appointments of Russ Mann, Lori Ell, and Paula Boggs effective immediately. The appointments of Mr. Mann, Ms. Boggs and Ms. Ell are in accordance with the Company's Board succession planning with the retirement of Steve Krenzer and Katie May.

"We are delighted to welcome Russ, Lori, and Paula to our Board of Directors. Their extensive experience and unique perspectives will be invaluable as we begin a new chapter of growth and innovation at Thinkific." said Fraser Hall, Chairman of Thinkific. "On behalf of the Company and the board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to both Katie and Steve for their diligent service, contributions and dedication over the years."

Russ Mann is currently a Senior Operating Partner at Diversis Capital, a private equity firm focused on B2B SaaS software companies. He also serves on several other boards, including Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) a telecom and software provider for small businesses and consumers, Flume Water, an Internet of Things (IOT) device and data company for insurance companies, utilities and consumers, and Ignite Visibility, a digital marketing agency focused on franchises and franchisors. Previous roles include CEO of WineBid, Chairman of the Board of Demandstar, a B2B marketplace, and Board member and CEO of Onvia (NASDAQ:ONVI). He was also co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Covario, Inc., an advertising technology and digital marketing agency. Russ earned his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and his BA from Cornell University.

Lori S. Ell has been the President of Growing Ideas, a business consulting practice based in Calgary, Alberta, since 2013. She is currently a director of SNDL. She previously served as Chair of the Board of AgJunction Inc., where she also held interim roles as President and CEO. She served as CFO of Quortech Solutions Ltd. Lori is a Certified Public Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Management degree, and has earned the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Paula Boggs is the founder and owner of Boggs Media, LLC, which manages her musical, public speaking, and other creative business endeavors. A former executive at the Starbucks Coffee Company, where she led the global law department of Starbucks from 2002 to 2012 and was Corporate Secretary of the Starbucks Foundation. Prior to that, she was a Vice President of Legal for products, operations and information technology at Dell Computer Corporation. Before joining Dell, she was a partner with the law firm of Preston Gates & Ellis LLP. Paula holds a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and a J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

