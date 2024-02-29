Thinkific and Jon Youshaei Announce Full Launch of Highly-Anticipated 'Insider Accelerator' Creator Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing and selling online learning products, today announced the full release of the highly anticipated 'Insider Accelerator', a 90-day hands-on coaching program for creators, in partnership with Jon Youshaei, the renowned educator, journalist and one of the few marketers to work inside both YouTube and Instagram. Following significant demand for the program waitlist in response to the partnership announcement made in December 2023, Thinkific and Youshaei Studios are unveiling the full accelerator program which aims to set a new standard for creator education.

Thinkific and Jon Youshaei Announce Full Launch of 'Insider Accelerator' Creator Program (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)

Meticulously crafted by Jon Youshaei and his team, the 'Insider Accelerator' is designed to propel aspiring and established creators, going beyond the basics and instead offering a masterclass in content creation, covering everything from finding better content ideas to mastering social storytelling, on-camera confidence, frictionless filming, and beyond. Each session is live, fostering a dynamic, hands-on learning environment where participants can engage directly with Jon through Q&A and audits of their content ensuring personalized guidance and support.

"With the full rollout of the 'Insider Accelerator', we're not just launching another course; we're looking to help more creators grow their audience and income," said Jon Youshaei. "This program distills over a decade of experience and combines that with powerful tips and techniques, as well as insights I've gained from interviewing the world's biggest creators around the smallest details that made the difference for them. Together with Thinkific, we're equipping creators with what they need to not just succeed, but to redefine success on their own terms."

Within the 'Insider Accelerator', participants will learn the repeatable process to find better content ideas to become a respected voice in their niche, master modern storytelling techniques for social media, gain confidence on camera, and optimize their filming setup for professional-quality production on a budget. The program takes a deep dive into the strategies for creating compelling short-form and long-form content, ensuring creators can captivate their audience across various platforms and also addresses the critical aspect of monetization, from securing and negotiating brand deals to diversifying income streams, preparing creators for sustainable success.

Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific, expressed his excitement for the full program launch, stating, "The initial response to 'Insider Accelerator' has been exceptional, and we're excited for Jon to now be offering creators the complete experience. Jon's unique vision and expertise have been instrumental in creating a program that not only meets the needs of today's creators but also anticipates the future of content creation. This is a special project to be involved with at Thinkific and we're excited to see the impact it will have."

The 'Insider Accelerator' program underscores Thinkific's commitment to empowering creators with the best tools and knowledge to enable them to build and scale remarkable online businesses.

For more details on the 'Insider Accelerator' and to enroll, please visit https://insider.school/ .

