Thinkific & Fiverr Partner to Launch First-of-its-kind Store on Fiverr Marketplace Matching Online Course Creators with Skilled Digital Freelancers

The Thinkific Store on the Fiverr marketplace is designed to provide Course Creators with access to a wealth of talented freelancers. Established to meet the growing demand of Course Creators looking for support with specific, budget-friendly projects, the Thinkific Store on Fiverr provides them with access to a host of skilled digital freelancers within design, branding, email marketing, SEO, social media marketing and a number of other key disciplines integral to building and scaling successful course-based businesses.

"We're always looking for ways to ensure our Course Creators who are building and scaling their businesses have access to the specific tools and expertise they need, when they need it, to create incredible learning products, get them to market and see success," said Greg Smith, CEO & Co-Founder at Thinkific. "By partnering with Fiverr to create a vibrant marketplace of freelance talent with vetted skills across multiple disciplines, we're able to help support these needs. We can make sure our Course Creators can leverage the specific experts they need to build and scale thriving digital businesses."

As Fiverr's first direct partnership within online learning, the Thinkific Store on Fiverr represents a unique new marketplace dedicated solely to servicing online Course Creators. "We've watched closely as the course creator economy has thrived and are thrilled to be partnering with one of the most exciting companies in the space," said Katarina Markova, Business Development Manager at Fiverr. "By providing Thinkific Course Creators access to partners from across the globe who are able to deliver quick, cost-effective and high-quality support, we can help them create more incredible courses and grow dynamic, profitable businesses."

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans related to the Thinkific Store on Fiverr, the expected benefits of the Thinkific Store on Fiverr, the professionals included in the Thinkific Store on Fiverr and the benefits they will be able to provide. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected]; IR Contact: Janet Craig, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.thinkific.com

