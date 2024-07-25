Thinkific Adds Paid 'Pro' and 'Elite' Plans to The Leap, its Mobile-First Platform for Social Creators

New paid plans offer advanced tools and support, and scaled platform functionality for fast growth and established creators

The Leap's highly successful beta phase saw over 25,000 signups with users leveraging the platform to create and sell digital products

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific, a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell digital learning products, today announced the launch of Pro and Elite paid plans on The Leap, its all-in-one creator store designed to seamlessly turn creative passion into sustainable income. While The Leap remains the only creator store to offer full functionality in a free plan, the new tiered offerings provide creators with the ability to list more digital products, manage more customers and access priority support to help them further supercharge their success.

The introduction of new plans for managing higher volumes of contacts and products comes after a highly successful beta launch which saw over 25,000 users sign up. Notably, beta users with The Leap's innovative mobile product format earned 64% more than those selling ebooks, templates, and other digital downloads.

General Manager of The Leap, Cameron Uganec, commented on how the platform addresses key areas of friction creators face, "We know many creators want to diversify their income with digital products but they consistently run into the same roadblocks. They don't have enough time to integrate several different tools, the current solutions can be cost prohibitive and the overall process can be complex. We make selling on social as simple as posting an Instagram story. That's why we built The Leap as a simple, all-in-one tool with a freemium model. Importantly, we also made sure the entire process, including the creator's digital products, is mobile-optimized."

The Leap helps creators turn social media followers into customers by providing a mobile storefront accessible with just one click. The platform supports the entire creator journey with features like AI-driven content creation, a link-in-bio storefront, built-in email/CRM tools, and an integrated payment processor. The simple yet highly-powerful platform is free to use, making it fully accessible to both emerging and well-established creators.

Creator Andrea Casanova exemplifies the power of The Leap. Using the platform, she turned a viral post into a mini course in under two hours that went on to generate over five million impressions and more than $8,000 in revenue. Speaking to the invaluable role the platform plays for creators, Andrea said, "The Leap removes the path of resistance for creators who can immediately start thinking about their limitations when they go to develop their business. The Leap removes all of this. It eliminates the barriers of fixating on how to design things and create content and just lets creators get on with creating. Removing all the reasons a creator can't get started is a serious game changer and allows them to start building meaningful businesses."

