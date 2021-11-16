With bigger family holiday celebrations anticipated to make a comeback, Think Turkey and VIA Rail are inviting Canadians to visit ThinkTurkey.ca/WishboneReunions and enter short stories (100 words or less) about where they'd like to travel and why they want a Wishbone Reunion for themselves or for someone they wish could be at their holiday table.

"There's nothing like being gathered around the table at the holidays with family and friends for a big turkey dinner. After so much time apart and too many celebrations hosted on virtual calls, Think Turkey is excited to team up with VIA Rail to reunite Canadians with their loved ones," said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada.

The Wishbone Reunions Contest runs from November 16 – November 28, 2021. Visit ThinkTurkey.ca/WishboneReunions for contest rules and regulations and to enter.

The Wishbone Reunion Contest will be amplified by a hero campaign video that celebrates the safe return to the holidays and travels. As well, three social media content creators have also been engaged to share their own Wishbone Reunion stories to promote the nationwide contest.

"The more people coming home this holiday, the more laughter and joy we bring to their dining tables. Canadians deserve to safely reunite with the people they've been longing to see, and making it happen is an honour to us," said Jean-Michel Lauren, President & CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council.

Throughout the holidays, giveaways will also be live across Think Turkey's social media channels, rewarding turkey fans with prizes to make their holidays more memorable. To stay up to date with these holiday campaigns, follow along at ThinkTurkey.ca, across Think Turkey's Instagram channel @CanadianTurkey and its other social media platforms.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council's Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think TurkeyTM / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The five-year, fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail

