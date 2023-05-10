HUDSON'S BAY HOSTS 4-DAY BEAUTY EVENT IN SUPPORT OF HUDSON'S BAY CHARTER FOR CHANGE

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Looking good and doing good are the current 'IT' couple at Hudson's Bay, as the highly-anticipated beauty savings event of the season starts today. Designed for beauty enthusiasts who appreciate the beauty in giving back, shoppers can purchase a $5 ticket to unlock an exclusive 15% discount on all eligible beauty and fragrance purchases. The event runs online for one day only and in-store through May 13th, with 100 percent of ticket sales supporting Hudson's Bay Foundation Charter for Change , an initiative to advance racial equity in Canada.

Along with irresistible savings, customers can enjoy a range of exciting activities and experiences in-store, including free personalized fragrance bottle painting and engraving, consultations and tutorials from industry experts, access to new product launches, and special gifts with purchases in-store throughout the event. Plus, when customers attend in-store, they can scan a designated QR code at check out for the opportunity to win a $5,000 Hudson's Bay shopping spree1.

1 No purchase necessary. Some restrictions apply. Visit thebay.com for more information and contest terms.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY FOUNDATION

Hudson's Bay Foundation is a registered charity, working to address racial inequality by investing in education, employment and empowerment opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, Black People and People of Colour. In 2021, Hudson's Bay Foundation launched Hudson's Bay Foundation Charter for Change , committing $30 million over 10 years to accelerate racial equity in communities across Canada. By partnering with organisations doing critical work under its three pillars, Hudson's Bay Foundation provides funding for programs and initiatives driving meaningful and sustainable change.

ABOUT THE BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

SOURCE Hudson's Bay

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Lauren Polyak, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]