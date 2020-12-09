TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Tangerine Investment Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, announces a new addition to its Investment family with the launch of the Tangerine Global ETF Portfolios. With this new offering from Tangerine, Clients can now broaden their investments or even kick-start their investment journey with this simple, digital-first, and low cost investment option. The new Tangerine Global ETF Portfolios aim to make investing simple by bundling a selection of exchange traded funds (ETFs) in a mutual fund, offering the simplicity and convenience of a mutual fund and exposure to low cost ETFs.

Key features of the new Tangerine Global ETF Portfolios include:

Low management fee: Our low fee helps ensure your money is working harder for you 1 .

Our low fee helps ensure your money is working harder for you . Autopilot investing : Set it up, and we'll do the rest with simplified features like automatic contributions, automatic rebalancing, and dividend reinvesting.

: Set it up, and we'll do the rest with simplified features like automatic contributions, automatic rebalancing, and dividend reinvesting. Globally diversified : Each portfolio invests in stocks and/or bonds from over 45 countries across the world, offering a whole lot of opportunity for growth.

: Each portfolio invests in stocks and/or bonds from over 45 countries across the world, offering a whole lot of opportunity for growth. Designed to meet your needs : Everyone's investment goals are different. So we'll recommend a mutual fund with a selection of ETFs to meet your needs.

: Everyone's investment goals are different. So we'll recommend a mutual fund with a selection of ETFs to meet your needs. Start with as little as $25 : You don't need a fortune to start investing. Get going with as little as $25 . Even small amounts add up over time.

: You don't need a fortune to start investing. Get going with as little as . Even small amounts add up over time. It takes 10 minutes or less: It should take you only 5 to 10 minutes to get started with our simple set up steps.

"While we've always been known as a great place to save your money, our new Global ETF Portfolios are the latest offering to broaden our everyday banking experience," said Gillian Riley, President & CEO of Tangerine Bank. "We're giving our Clients more investment options with the same low fees they expect from us. It's just another way we're helping more Canadians realize their financial goals."

Tangerine has been helping Canadians invest online for more than a decade, and these new Global ETF Portfolios join Tangerine's existing Core Portfolios to offer Clients even more options to suit their investment needs. Both Portfolio options offer a digital end-to-end to experience, accessible minimum investment, automatic contributions and the option to choose from RSP, TFSA, RIF and non-registered Accounts. Compare our Core Portfolios and Global ETF Portfolios here.

With 2020 nearly in the rearview, it's time to start thinking about New Year's resolutions and 2021 financial goals. Tangerine's new Global ETF Portfolios make it simple for Clients to check "start investing" off their list of resolutions. Plus, Tangerine Clients can reach their financial goals more easily by setting up Tangerine Goals with their Account, to help stay on track. Check out our Forward Thinking Blog for more resources and tips about investing.

To learn more about how to get started with the Tangerine's new Global ETF Portfolios, click here.

About Tangerine Investment Funds

Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by Tangerine Investment Management Inc. and are available only by opening an Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited. Both firms are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tangerine Bank. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited is the principal distributor of the Tangerine Investment Funds.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

1The Portfolio's expenses are made up of the management fee, operating expenses (including the fixed administration fee), and trading costs. The annual management fee is 0.50% of the Portfolio's value. The annual fixed administration fee is 0.15% of the Portfolio's value. Because this Portfolio is new, its remaining operating expenses and trading costs are not yet available.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

