TANGERINE BANK PARTNERS WITH ONLINE WILL PLATFORM WILLFUL TO SIMPLIFY ESTATE PLANNING FOR CLIENTS

Tangerine clients get a special discount to easily create legal wills with Willful, just in time for 'Make a Will' month.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Tangerine Bank, one of Canada's leading digital banks, and Willful, Canada's top-rated online estate planning platform, have partnered to make creating a legal will and other end-of-life planning documents more accessible and seamlessly integrated into Canadians' financial lives.

At a time when many Canadians face growing financial pressures and remain unprepared for the unexpected, this collaboration offers an intuitive, meaningful step toward feeling more protected and financially prepared. Willful makes it possible to create legally-valid online wills and power of attorney documents in under 20 minutes -- offering a refreshingly uncomplicated way for Canadians to take control of their financial future and prepare for life's "what-ifs."

This partnership gives Tangerine clients access to a special Willful discount of 25% off any plan until November 21, 2025, in recognition of 'Make a Will' month in Canada1. Beyond November, clients will continue to receive year-round savings with 20% off any Willful plan1.

"Financial wellness goes beyond saving and investing -- it's about preparing for every aspect of life," said Gaurav Singh, Senior Vice President of Client Solutions & Retail Banking at Tangerine. "Partnering with Willful gives our clients a smart, secure, and fully digital way to confidently plan for the future, reinforcing our commitment to provide uncomplicated solutions at every step of their financial journey."

"Willful and Tangerine have a shared mission: to remove the barriers usually associated with complex topics like investing and estate planning, and to make it simple, affordable, and digital-first," said Erin Bury, Co-founder and CEO, Willful. "We're thrilled to launch this partnership to ensure even more Canadians are protecting their financial futures, without compromising their financial goals today."

New insights from Willful's second annual The Great Delay report2 reveal that many Canadians are struggling to stay ahead of their financial goals -- often leaving estate planning overlooked in favour of more immediate financial priorities. In 2025:

46% of Canadians dipped into savings just to cover everyday expenses.

Nearly 1 in 3 saw mortgage payments rise due to renewals, straining household budgets, and forcing delays in their financial goals.

Only 40% have a will, 34% have life insurance, and just 24% hold Power of Attorney documents.

This partnership offers Tangerine clients an uncomplicated, accessible way to take control of their estate planning and financial future. To learn more and claim this limited time offer, visit: https://www.tangerine.ca/en/offers/willful

1 The Make a Will Month 25% Discount Offer is only available from November 5, 2025 to November 21, 2025 (the "Offer Period"). Tangerine Clients who open a new account with Willful through the link provided on this webpage ("Eligible Clients") and who purchase any Willful plan during the Offer Period will get 25% off the regular price (before taxes). After November 21, 2025, Eligible Clients will save 20% off the regular price (before taxes) of any Willful plan. These offers are non-transferable and may not be duplicated or combined with any other promotional offers from Willful. These offers may be changed, cancelled or extended at any time without notice and cannot be combined with any other offers.

2 The Great Delay report. (2025, November). Willful.

About Tangerine Bank:

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million Clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for its uncomplicated digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any unnecessary hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting Clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025**. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

For more information, visit www.tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram , LinkedIn , or TikTok.

**Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

About Willful

Willful makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will and other estate planning documents online by following a clear step-by-step process. Willful platform was developed in collaboration with leading estate lawyers, and has pricing plans starting at $99. Willful is available in all 10 provinces, with a fully bilingual offering in Quebec. Since launching in 2017, over 400,000 Canadians have trusted Willful with their estate planning journey. To get started, visit https://tangerine.willful.co/will-month-2025

