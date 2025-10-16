TANGERINE NAMED #1 IN CLIENT SATISFACTION FOR AN UNMATCHED 14TH YEAR IN A ROW

J.D. Power ranks Tangerine Bank highest in Personal Banking Client Satisfaction among Midsize Banks for the 14th consecutive year.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Tangerine Bank has once again secured the top spot in the J.D. Power 2025 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM*, marking an unparalleled 14-year streak as the #1 ranked midsize bank in client satisfaction, and earning top rankings across six of the study's seven key dimensions--including 'Level of trust'.

This win extends Tangerine's history of client satisfaction among midsized banks, reinforcing its commitment to delivering an uncomplicated, convenient, and trustworthy banking experience that continues to resonate with clients.

"Being recognized as #1 by J.D. Power for the 14th consecutive year is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to putting our clients first," says Terri-Lee Weeks, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "As financial decisions become increasingly complex, Canadians need a bank that uncomplicates the experience with smart solutions for their everyday lives. At Tangerine, we're committed to earning our clients' trust each day, because we believe confidence should never be compromised. We thank our clients for placing their trust in us."

Tangerine is the only bank to have earned top ranking for 14 years in a row. Ranking as #1 in six of the seven study dimensions highlights the Bank's strength across key areas of the holistic client experience, including:

Level of trust

Digital channels - website, mobile app

Account offerings meeting my needs

Allowing me to bank how and when I want

Helping to save my time or money

Resolving problems or complaints

The J.D. Power 2025 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is based on verified client feedback from 14,399 retail banking customers across Canada and evaluates their satisfaction with their primary financial institution. The study was conducted in multiple waves throughout 2025.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for a simple-to-use digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any complicated hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025**. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025.

