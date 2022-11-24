TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - For Tims guests who are craving a savoury snack or a side to complement their lunch or dinner there's something new on the Tim Hortons menu that's baking fresh throughout the day at restaurants across Canada.

The new Anytime Snackers are savoury pastries that are buttery and flaky on the outside, packed with a delicious creamy filling, and available in two flavours, Jalapeno or Herb & Garlic.

There’s a new must-try savoury menu item at your local Tims: Anytime Snackers, delicious pastries baked fresh throughout the day and available in Herb & Garlic and Jalapeno flavours (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We're always working on new menu ideas in our Test Kitchen and we wanted to develop something that guests had been asking for: a savoury snack for when you don't necessarily feel like something sweet and instead are craving something that's buttery and flaky and really satisfying," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Our new Anytime Snackers platform is an extension of our baked goods and pastries expertise and gives guests some new flavour experiences to fall in love with. I'm super excited to have them in restaurants and can't wait for Canadians to try them!"

Tim Hortons Anytime Snackers, which are freshly baked throughout the day, can be enjoyed as a snack or paired with a comforting bowl of chili and your favourite Tims beverage for a delicious light meal.

