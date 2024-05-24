There Are Several Ways to Vote in the Federal By-election
May 24, 2024, 15:22 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ -
- For the by-election now under way in Toronto–St. Paul's (Ontario), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can:
- Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday, June 24.
- Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station (Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15; Sunday, June 16; and Monday, June 17).
- Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Toronto–St. Paul's, anytime between now and Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m., Eastern time.
- Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m., Eastern time, and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.
- Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
