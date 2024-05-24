There Are Several Ways to Vote in the Federal By-election

GATINEAU, QC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

For the by-election now under way in Toronto–St. Paul's ( Ontario ), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can: Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday, June 24 . Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station ( Friday, June 14 ; Saturday, June 15 ; Sunday, June 16 ; and Monday, June 17 ). Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Toronto–St. Paul's, anytime between now and Tuesday, June 18 , 6 p.m., Eastern time . Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, June 18 , 6 p.m., Eastern time , and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can: To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.

Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.

Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca .

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]