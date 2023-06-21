Theft conviction leads to B.C. man's 20-year ban from investment market

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - A B.C. man who was convicted and sentenced for theft in 2014 has been banned from various investment market activities for 20 years.

A B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) panel has ordered that Kelly Boyd Fielder resign any position he holds as a director or officer of an issuer or registrant, and has prohibited him until 2043 from:

Trading in or purchasing securities or derivatives, except in certain accounts for his own benefit or for his daughter's benefit

Becoming or acting as a director or officer of any issuer

Becoming or acting as a registrant or promoter

Advising or otherwise acting in a management or consultative capacity in the securities market

Engaging in promotional activities by or on behalf of an issuer, security holder or party to a derivative, or another person that is reasonably expected to benefit from the activity

Engaging in promotional activities on her own behalf in respect of circumstances that would be reasonably expected to benefit him, and

Relying on any of the exemptions of B.C.'s Securities Act.

The panel said the orders were warranted, in part, because Fielder has raised funds from investors since his criminal conviction "and that suggests some continuing risk to the public."

The criminal proceedings against Fielder resulted from an investigation by the BCSC's Criminal Investigations Branch. A B.C. Provincial Court gave Fielder a conditional sentence of 18 months, plus 50 hours of community services and restitution of $144,500, which he has not paid. The sentence also barred him from engaging in promotion or distribution of any type of security and from involvement in investor relation activities.

"Fielder introduced an investor to an investment, then accepted investment funds from the investor knowing that the funds were borrowed, then diverted most of the funds to his own use," the panel said. "That conduct caused a significant loss to the investor. All conduct of that type has a tendency to impair the confidence that investors have in the integrity of financial markets."

