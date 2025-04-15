The51 Welcomes Well Respected Business Leader Colleen Moorehead as Board Chair

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The51 is proud to announce the appointment of Colleen Moorehead as Chair of its Board of Directors. A visionary business leader with deep experience in capital markets, technology, and governance, Colleen brings decades of leadership to The51 as it continues to activate and amplify the financial influence of women across Canada.

Colleen's career spans public and private sectors, with a strong focus on innovation and business transformation. She has served as CEO and board chair of two public companies—Solium and Dye & Durham—and most recently held the position of Chief Client Officer at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP.

As a co-founder of E*TRADE Canada, Colleen helped pioneer fintech in the late '90s, building on her earlier success at Merrill Lynch and CIBC. She currently sits on the Board of Advisors for iNovia Capital and VERTU Capital, and supports high-growth ventures as a mentor through CDL ScaleUp. She has chaired governance and compensation committees and brings valuable insight into shareholder engagement and founder-led business growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Colleen as our new Board Chair," says Shelley Kuipers, Co-founder and CEO of The51. "Colleen's strategic mindset, operational depth, and passion for creating space for women's influence in capital markets aligns perfectly with our mission. She's a force—and her leadership will help propel us forward."

In addition to her board and executive experience, Colleen is a respected voice in advancing women in leadership. She co-founded The Judy Project at the Rotman School of Management—one of Canada's top executive leadership programs for women—and published the bestselling book The Collective Wisdom of High-Performing Women. Her philanthropic work spans organizations including Kids Help Phone, Women's College Hospital Foundation, and Covenant House.

