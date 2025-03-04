The51 welcomes Lauren Robinson as Fund Managing Partner to Scale Venture Funds

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The51, a leading venture firm and financial platform backing women- led innovation, announces the appointment of Lauren Robinson as Fund Managing Partner to lead the next phase of growth for The51's funds. Lauren will join Shelley Kuipers and Judy Fairburn as General Partners, adding to the depth of the GP team and preparing the organization to scale.

With this strategic appointment, Shelley and Judy can strengthen their focus as General Partners across Fund I and Fund II, ensuring each fund is positioned for long-term success. Lauren's leadership will be instrumental in expanding The51's venture funds, managing capital deployment, deepening LP engagement, and driving financial returns.

With two decades of experience in venture capital, capital markets, and early-stage company building, Lauren brings deep expertise in scaling high-growth startups, expanding access to capital, and a strong commitment to advancing women entrepreneurs and investors.

"Investing in women is an economic opportunity hiding in plain sight," said Lauren Robinson. "The51 is proving that backing women-led innovation delivers results, and I'm excited to help drive this next chapter of financial returns, impact and scale."

Robinson joins The51 after co-founding Highline Beta's pre-seed fund, which invests in technology startups solving enterprise challenges. She has been a force in Canada's early- stage investing landscape, serving on key industry boards, including the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (CVCA), as Chair of the DEI Committee, and previously as a director of the National Angel Capital Organization. Her leadership in venture capital and capital markets bridges the gap between startup formation, scale, and long-term value creation.

"The51 is reshaping venture capital with a model that delivers both returns and systemic change," said Shelley Kuipers, CEO, The51. "We recognize that our vision and ambition is multi-decade in nature, and Lauren's leadership and track record in venture investing make her the ideal person to drive our funds' next phase of growth."

"We appreciate Lauren's disciplined fund management approach that will propel our current funds and founders as well as position The51 very well in its next stage of growth." Judy Fairburn, Co-Founder and General Partner.

About The51

The51 is a venture firm and financial platform that unlocks the economic power of women. We drive capital, expertise and influential networks to accelerate the success of women-led ventures.

