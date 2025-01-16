The51 Food and AgTech Fund Closes $51 Million with ATB Investment

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial, The51 Food and AgTech General Partners, have announced the $51 million final close of The51 Food and AgTech Fund. This early-stage venture fund is dedicated to investing in diverse science and technology founders who are transforming agriculture. This achievement marks a significant milestone, particularly in the current challenging venture capital landscape, and underscores the confidence investors have in the Fund's unique vision and mission.

"We are pleased to participate in the final close of The51 Food and AgTech Fund," says Curtis Stange, President and CEO of ATB Financial. "ATB's investment reflects our steadfast commitment to fostering innovation in agriculture, a sector vital to Alberta's economy, as well as empowering the next generation of AgTech entrepreneurs."

"ATB's placement of the 51 millionth dollar into the Fund is more than symbolic," say Shelley Kuipers and Judy Fairburn, Fund General Partners and Co-Founders of The51. "ATB Financial has a long history of supporting Alberta's agriculture sector and economy. As a trusted institution, ATB has consistently championed innovation and supported local communities and businesses. Their dedication to driving innovation aligns with our mission to create positive change in the AgTech sector."

Fueling the Future of Agriculture

As the world grapples with a growing population, environmental challenges, and increasing demand for food, innovation in agriculture is more critical than ever. The51 Food and AgTech Fund recognizes the vital role of deep science and advanced technology in addressing these issues, from enhancing crop yields and soil health to minimizing environmental impact and improving the efficiency of the global food supply chain.

"Agriculture is not only one of the oldest industries but also one of the most essential," said Alison Sunstrum, Managing Partner of The51 Food and AgTech Fund. "By investing in transformative technologies that optimize agricultural practices, we are creating a sustainable future for food production that is more resilient, efficient, and climate-conscious."

A Unique VC Approach: Where Diversity Meets Merit

The51 Food and AgTech Fund stands out with a leadership team experienced in founding, scaling, and distributing ground-breaking technologies globally. This positions them to back the most promising innovations in deep science and AgTech, with a focus on transformative impact, ingenuity, and execution.

"Our mission is to invest in exceptional talent and bold ideas," said Alison Sunstrum. "Women and founders from underrepresented backgrounds are proving to be among the best in class. By recognizing their potential early, we provide the capital, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed." This approach—where diversity enhances merit—leverages the proven power of diverse teams to drive innovation and profitability, essential for thriving in today's dynamic AgTech industry.

An Achievement in a Challenging VC Market

Closing an emerging fund of this size in the current economic climate is a testament to the Fund's strong vision and strategic focus on a sector with high growth potential and significant societal impact.

"We are grateful to our investors for their confidence in our team and the visionary founders we support," said Alison Sunstrum. "This final close empowers The51 Food and AgTech Fund to accelerate the growth of early-stage companies revolutionizing agriculture. By leveraging technologies like AI, robotics, and biotechnology, these companies are poised to transform the industry. Our Fund is committed to delivering both strong returns and measurable impact, ensuring these advancements benefit farmers and the communities they feed."

About ATB Financial

With $62.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 820,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About The51 Food and AgTech Fund

The51 Food and AgTech Fund is a Canadian, women-led venture capital fund focused on investing in early-stage companies that are transforming the agriculture sector through deep science and technology. The Fund is committed to supporting diverse founders who are pioneering innovations that address the world's most pressing food production challenges. The51 Food and AgTech Fund is a joint venture between The51 Ventures and CNSRV-X managed by NYA Ventures Inc. www.nyaplanet.com

