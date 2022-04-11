MONTREAL, April 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At the Annual General Meeting held online on March 29, 2022, the YMCAs of Québec shared all the work it accomplished in 2021, despite the COVID-19 context, which forced several of its activities to shut down and accelerated its organizational transformation.

The organization's teams worked relentlessly to meet and adapt to the growing needs of communities and individuals, many of whom are among the most vulnerable of our society. Several programs continued as usual, while others were revamped and expanded. Specifically, the YMCA International Language School offered online courses and some of the YMCA's fitness activities shifted to a virtual and outdoor format.

Highlights :

26,595 people desserved, including 12,000 young people who were helped and supported in their personal and academic development.

Over 4,500 individuals benefitted from our social reintegration and exclusion prevention services.

8,495 people stayed active and healthy through our activities.

$166,859 in financial assistance provided breaking financial barriers so 968 kids, teens, and adults could participate in our activities and programs.

« The YMCA has been transforming Quebeckers'lives for over 170 years, and we will continue to adapt to maximize and expand our impact for the decades ahead ».

Stéphane Vaillancourt, President and CEO

The YMCAs of Québec

A year after its public appeal for partners, the YMCAs of Québec are pursuing its organizational transformation to further change the lives of people and their communities.

About the YMCAs of Québec and the Foundation

A charitable organization whose mission is to encourage and inspire all people to fulfill their potential, thrive and contribute to their community, the YMCAs of Québec offer programs in more than 30 points of service and virtually across the province, as well as operating an International Language School, YMCA Residence and Camp YMCA Kanawana.

As the first YMCA in North America, the YMCAs of Québec have been present in Montréal since 1851. An impact that reaches over 13 boroughs on the island of Montréal.

Since 1984, the YMCAs of Québec Foundation supports the mission of the YMCA and ensure its financial sustainability by promoting the impact it has on the community, raising funds and administering these funds responsibly.

SOURCE YMCA du Québec

For further information: Media Contact: Véronique Lettre, Director of Communications, Tel. 514-506-9897, Email. [email protected]