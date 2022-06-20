Led by the colourful chemist Yannick Bergeron in collaboration with Polytechnique Montréal's Chemical Engineering Department, this official attempt event allowed young participants and their parents to understand the science of slime and to make their very own batches of slime. Two science-based slime recipes were followed by all those who took part. Both recipes included most unusual and high-quality ingredients and all participants were able to take their slime home.

Science Centre Director Cybèle Robichaud was delighted: "We're so proud! We can now say that the Montréal Science Centre holds an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title! That's no small feat! Congratulations to everyone who took part and to the entire team who made the event possible. With this new title in hand, we continue to make our mark as a place of science that inspires young minds and sparks their interest in science and technology."

Those who took part in the attempt also had access to the entire Science Centre throughout the day on June 19, including its newest exhibition The Science of Guinness World Records®.

New Exhibition: The Science of Guinness World Records®

For the very first time in Québec, an exhibition that explores the science that lies behind Guinness World Records®! An opportunity to discover the secrets behind different feats, listen to testimonials of record-holders, and attempt to set a Guinness World Records® title too. From now until September 5, visitors are invited to challenge friends, family, or even other exhibition visitors. This exhibition is a Science North production presented in collaboration with Guinness World Records and Ripley Entertainment.

Also showing at the Montréal Science Centre is Beyond Human Limits, a fascinating dive into the exciting world of extreme sports. This second exhibition invites visitors to jump, fly, dive, and climb and discover some of the world's most daring activities. An opportunity to discover the feats of these impassioned athletes and leave inspired to go out there and push one's own limits.

Alongside these two summer season exhibitions, the Montréal Science Centre also invites visitors to its four permanent exhibitions and to two films now showing at the IMAX®TELUS theatre. An ideal space for fun and to explore the wonders of science with the entire family!

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology, with more than 700,000 visitors annually. It is characterized by its accessible, interactive approach and its showcasing of local innovation and know-how. Its partners include TELUS, Volvo, Énergir, The Beat 92.5 and La Presse.

SOURCE Old Port of Montréal Corporation

For further information: More Info: Etienne Collins, Public Relations Manager, Cell: 514 838-4593, [email protected]; Source: Old Port of Montréal and Montréal Science Centre