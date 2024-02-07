Luminous630® Dark Spot Solution Advanced Serum is the product of 10 years of scientific research to lighten, reduce, and prevent the appearance of dark spots

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - NIVEA, the global leader in skincare, proudly announces the Canadian launch of its groundbreaking dark spot solution, NIVEA Luminous630® Advance Serum.

The World’s #1* dark spot serum brand, NIVEA, is now launching this scientific breakthrough in Canada: Power-Packed Formula Delivers Results in Just 2 Weeks* (CNW Group/Nivea)

The culmination of 10 years of scientific research, NIVEA Luminous630® boasts unparalleled efficacy in lightening and reducing the look of dark spots. This dual-action formula – the first of its kind in the mass market – makes the advanced results typically associated with luxury brands accessible to all consumers. Users can expect to see visible results within two weeks* of consistent use, revealing a smoother and more radiant-looking complexion.

"NIVEA Luminous630® is a game-changer in reducing the look of dark spots. In developing this product, we've actively addressed the need for a serum that targets the look of dark spots caused by sun exposure and aging." said Florian Wolfram, General Manager, Beiersdorf Canada. "We're thrilled about launching NIVEA Luminous630® in Canada and look forward to our consumers discovering the transformative potential of their skin."

The journey to developing NIVEA Luminous630® reflects NIVEA's longstanding commitment to skincare excellence. NIVEA's scientific experts delved into the root cause of dark spots. After testing more than 50,000 molecules, molecule number 630 emerged successful, paving the way for the most superior dark spot solution in its class.

NIVEA Luminous630® features a lightweight texture that swiftly absorbs into the skin. It combines the hero ingredient LUMINOUS630® in its highest concentration with hyaluronic acid to support the skin's own hyaluronic acid production, resulting in a smoother and more youthful complexion.

NIVEA Luminous630® is sold at most major drugstores, mass, and online retailers nationwide.

ABOUT BEIERSDORF

Beiersdorf Canada is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has over 135 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skincare brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, including brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories of Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2016.

DISCLAIMERS

*Source: Nielsen IQ, Market Track, Face Care Anti Spot Serum market, analysis in 36 countries, Value Sales in EUR, January 2022–December 2022.

*The look of dark spots are visibly reduced after each application with regular use.

For further information: To discover more about NIVEA Luminous630®, please visit nivea.ca or contact [email protected].