The Woodland and Mountain Caribou Strategy: Another Missed Opportunity

WENDAKE, QC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - It is with deep disappointment that the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) has learned about the Quebec government's commitments regarding the conservation and consultation measures that will be implemented through regional projects for the Charlevoix woodland caribou population and the Gaspésie mountain caribou population.

For the AFNQL, it's inconceivable that the Quebec government was unable to establish a solid and global strategy to protect all woodland and mountain caribou populations in Quebec. Likewise, it is just as aberrant that the First Nations affected by the regional projects were not consulted and involved prior to their unveiling.

"We have to admit that the time gained by this government, after multiple postponements, has not been put to good use. This clearly demonstrates their unwillingness to protect the caribou, which is a culturally important species for many First Nations. This attitude, which persists over time, is having and will continue to have a major impact on our rights and cultures" - Chief Ghislain Picard of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador declares.

According to the AFNQL, this situation is all the more deplorable considering that the Independent Commission insisted in its report on the urgency of taking action for the entirety of the declining herds, as well as on taking into account the special value that First Nations attach to caribou, the traditional knowledge they hold, and the ancestral rights that may be affected.

According to Alain Bédard, General Director of the First Nations of Québec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute (FNQLSDI): ''It's ironic that the Quebec government is not following the recommendations of the Commission it itself commissioned. The opinions of First Nations and scientists never weigh up against the government's economic imperatives''.

To follow up on these announcements, the AFNQL enjoins the Government of Canada to pursue its parallel efforts with the Governor-in-Council regarding a decree that would respect the rights and interests of First Nations. Given this inaction, and the countless deadlines not met by Quebec, it is crucial that significant measures be adopted to address and act on the caribou's critical situation.

If nothing is done to rectify the situation, First Nations will undoubtedly take action to counter Quebec's latent behavior.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (https://apnql.com/)

About the FNQLSDI

Founded in the year 2000 by the Chiefs of the APNQL, the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Substainable Development Institue (FNQLSDI) has the mission to collaborate with First Nations in the implementation of their vision of sustainable development https://iddpnql.ca/.

