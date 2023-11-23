"Travelling is much more than a simple trip, it is an adventure that broadens our horizons," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Transat. "With our new product offering in Morocco, we are paving the way for unforgettable memories and authentic discoveries. Morocco has never been more accessible to Canadians, and we are delighted to accompany them on this adventure."

Immersion in Moroccan elegance: hotels and riads in Agadir and Marrakesh

Transat now offers a variety of accommodation options in Marrakesh and Agadir, with breakfast, half-board or all-inclusive options.

For those seeking a seaside atmosphere, Transat offers accommodations in Agadir, where golden beaches and views of the Atlantic Ocean await travellers. For total immersion in the vibrant heart of Morocco, its hotels at the centre of Marrakesh offer contemporary elegance, while those seeking relaxation and well-being can turn to its properties in the Marrakesh Palm Grove, for a serene experience in lush gardens. Finally, for the ultimate in authenticity, Transat offers a selection of riads in Marrakesh, with their typical interior patios, colourful mosaics, and unrivalled hospitality.

Five unique tours to suit all tastes

The tour operator is pleased to unveil its new selection of Morocco tours, offering an exceptional opportunity to easily explore this fascinating country. Whether travel enthusiasts wish to discover the rich culture of Marrakesh, to explore the country's diverse landscapes, or to immerse themselves in the imperial cities, these tours will take them on a memorable journey to the heart of this jewel of North Africa.

Kasbah and Oasis by 4x4 (9 days): This tour will take them through the wonders of Morocco, offering them an unforgettable cultural immersion. They will visit Marrakesh, a city brimming with history, culture and beauty, as well as other iconic sites such as Ouarzazate, the Todra Gorges, and the famous dunes of Merzouga, where they will experience a night in a bivouac.





Marrakesh, Fes & Desert (9 days): This tour will take them through a diverse experience, combining breathtaking landscapes and fascinating cultural discoveries. From Casablanca to Marrakesh, via Fes and the Todra Gorges, each stage offers unforgettable moments and total immersion in Moroccan culture.





Imperial Cities (9 days): The tour features the four imperial cities of Morocco. Each day reveals new treasures to explore, from the bustling alleys of Marrakesh to the oldest imperial city, Fes, via the gardens of Rabat and Meknes, a true open-air museum. An unforgettable experience in the heart of the country awaits them.





Imperial Cities and North (9 days): This adventure takes them through the cities of Casablanca, Asilah, Tangier, Chefchaouen, Meknes, Volubilis and Fes, where they will discover architectural gems, picturesque medinas, and Morocco's rich cultural heritage. This tour offers a unique experience highlighting the charms of the north of the country.





Grand Tour of Morocco (16 days): This tour begins in the vibrant city of Marrakesh, then moves on to Essaouira, Oualidia and El Jadida, Casablanca and Rabat. The journey continues through the Erfoud desert and the dunes of Merzouga, offering a unique night under the stars. It concludes with the Todra gorges, the Dades Valley, the Kasbah of Ait Ben-Haddou and back to the architectural wonders of Marrakesh.

With these Morocco tours, travellers enjoy not only in-depth exploration of this country, but also comfort and peace of mind thanks to double-occupancy accommodation and a variety of meals and visits included. In addition, by booking 60 days before departure, they can save up to $500 per couple.

Unique cultural experiences and adventures thanks to a variety of excursions

Transat also offers its customers a variety of exciting excursions to complement their stay, which can be booked on site. Some of the best activities include the charming coastal town of Essaouira, the Ourika Valley with its exotic and contrasting landscapes, or the majestic Ouzoud waterfalls. Whatever their preferences, culture and adventure enthusiasts will find what they are looking for among these Transat excursions.

Morocco easily accessible year-round

As a reminder, Air Transat is the only airline in North America to offer non-stop flights to Marrakesh, which will be operated twice a week in the summer (June to October) and once a week in the winter (November to April). From June 12 to October 24, 2024, flights between Montreal and Marrakesh will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The service will then continue once a week, on Saturdays, until April 20, 2025.

These flights will be operated with Air Transat's new-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 and NO x ) in their class. In addition, its Club Class offers a VIP on-board experience at an affordable price: an exclusive cabin with wider seats offering generous legroom, gourmet meals, enlarged individual touch screens for entertainment, and unrivalled personalized service with a dedicated flight attendant for the 12 Club Class passengers, not to mention priority services at the airport.

* Subject to government approvals

