MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The Women's Y Foundation is pleased to reveal the recipients of the 2022 Women of Distinction Awards . These awards shine a spotlight on women who, through their commitment and achievements, are making a positive and lasting impact in society. Seven awards are being presented this year in as many areas of activity, in addition to three special prizes. The winners will be honoured during a unique event on Thursday, October 27th, 2022, at Bonsecours Market, with Sophie Banford, Partner, General Director and Publisher of KO Media, and Théo Dupuis-Carbonneau, Beauty Content Manager and Beauty Director at ELLE Québec & ELLE Canada, as Honourary Co-Chairs of the event.

Awarded annually since 1994, the Women of Distinction Awards celebrate women who, through their ambition and involvement in the community, make a real difference. It also has an important added social value, as it aims to support the YWCA Montreal's mission to build a better future for women, girls, gender-diverse people and their families. This mission has become even more significant in recent years as the pandemic has contributed to increased gender inequality and violence.

"Because I am convinced that all of us have the power to build a more just and supportive society, I have enthusiastically agreed to join the Women's Y Foundation to celebrate the achievements and commitment of women," said Sophie Banford, Partner, General Director and Publisher of KO Media.

Some 60 nominations were submitted in seven categories, each more inspiring than the last. A five-person jury had the difficult task of choosing this year's winners.

The 2022 Women of Distinction Awards will be presented to the following recipients:

Business and Entrepreneurship Category: Suzanne Pringle , lawyer, Pringle & Associates

, lawyer, Pringle & Associates Arts, Culture and Design Category: Talia Leos , holistic artist and leisure manager

, holistic artist and leisure manager Social and Environmental Commitment Category: Carla Beauvais , social entrepreneur, consultant and columnist

, social entrepreneur, consultant and columnist Information and Education Category: Nawel Lafioune, PhD student in Construction Engineering, École de technologie supérieure – ÉTS

Research and Innovation Category: Dr. Morag Park , Director, Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute, McGill University

, Director, Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute, Public Services Category: Dr. Caroline Quach , pediatric infectious disease specialist and microbiologist, CHU Sainte-Justine

, pediatric infectious disease specialist and microbiologist, CHU Sainte-Justine Sport, Health and Wellness Category: Marie Josée Bettez, Executive Director, Déjouer les allergies

Three special prizes (under nomination) will also be awarded in the Achievement, Inspiration and YWCA Montreal Coup de coeur categories. The recipients are:

Andrée Ruffo, former judge at the Quebec tribunal de la Protection de la jeunesse, in the Achievement category.

tribunal de la Protection de la jeunesse, in the Achievement category. Nakuset, Director of the Montreal Native Women's Shelter, in the Inspiration category.

Suzanne Bossé, participant of the YWCA Montreal, in the Coup de cœur Y des femmes de Montréal category.

Each of the winners of the Women of Distinction Award will become an ambassador for the YWCA Montreal and its Foundation, continuing its commitment to build a better future for women, girls and gender diverse people in Montreal.

"This year, the event's theme is human connections. We are proud to be able to offer guests an original experience that focuses on encounters and exchanges," said Isabelle Lajeunesse, executive director of the Women's Y Foundation of Montreal.

Women of Distinction and Inspirational Awards: a redesigned event to celebrate female ambition and leadership

This year, the Women of Distinction Awards will be presented as part of a unique event that celebrates the commitment and leadership of all generations of women. During the same evening, the Inspirational Awards will also be presented. This reimagined event, with its inspiring and interactive concept, will allow 500 passionate people who represent, support and build the fabric of women's leadership, to reconnect.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bonsecours Market. Several organized networking activities will add to the richness of the exchanges. A preferential rate is offered to people under 30 years of age. More information is available on the website of the Women's Y Foundation of Montreal.

The Women of Distinction Awards is made possible thanks to the support of our partners: KO Media, Bell Canada and L'Oréal Canada.

About the Women's Y Foundation

The Women's Y Foundation was established in 1995 and supports the realization of YWCA Montreal's mission to build a better future for women, girls and their families. The Foundation is an indispensable ally in terms of financial support and outreach for the organization and helps to make it an essential reference so that women and girls can contribute to society to the full extent of their abilities.

