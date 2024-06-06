The WestJet Group welcomes an additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, enhancing fleet expansion plans

Aircraft expected to join WestJet Group operations in 2024

CALGARY, AB, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced it will acquire a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from aviation leasing company, AerDragon. The aircraft is expected to integrate into the WestJet Group's fleet and operations in 2024. The aircraft received from AerDragon will add to the growing list of new-to-WestJet aircraft, joining the Group's fleet this year.

"In partnership with AerDragon, we are adding to our Boeing 737 MAX family and building momentum towards supporting our capacity growth plans for 2024," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. "Every aircraft added to our fleet means critical air access for Canadians and today's announcement further reaffirms our mission to provide affordable air travel."

While WestJet guests will benefit from the additional capacity across the airline's network, the aircraft will not immediately reflect the interior cabin experience, synonymous with the WestJet Group. Updating and refreshing the interior cabins of the aircraft will be prioritized as part of the airlines' existing fleet reconfiguration plans, to ensure a consistent experience for guests across its operation as soon as possible.

"We are pleased to welcome WestJet to AerDragon's growing list of customers. We look forward to continuing to support WestJet's development and building a long-term partnership with the airline." said Gang Li, AerDragon's Chief Executive Officer.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]