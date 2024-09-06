The WestJet Group furthers future growth with the addition of three more Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Airline continues fleet growth with additional leased aircraft

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced it will acquire three additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, from SMBC Aviation Capital. These aircraft are in addition to the six new-to-WestJet Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft the WestJet Group announced earlier this summer.

"With our longstanding partner SMBC, we are thrilled to be adding three more Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to our growing fleet as we execute upon our mission of providing affordable air travel options to our guests," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

The acquisition of nine leased Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the last six months allows the airline to bolster its plan for fleet growth, while managing delays for direct-from-factory aircraft. Leveraging these additional aircraft and subsequent capacity expansion, the WestJet Group will continue enhancing critical air access for its guests across its growing network.

"SMBC Aviation Capital is pleased to continue its partnership with WestJet, supporting their fleet expansion with these fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft. These Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will allow WestJet to further grow their network and continue to serve their guests with affordable air travel options. We look forward to many more years of successful partnership with WestJet," said Barry Flannery, Chief Commercial Officer, SMBC Aviation Capital.

While WestJet guests will benefit from the additional capacity across the airline's network, the aircraft will not immediately reflect the interior cabin experience, synonymous with the WestJet Group. Updating and refreshing the interior cabins of the aircraft will be prioritized as part of the airline's existing fleet reconfiguration plans, to ensure a consistent experience for guests across its operation as soon as possible.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]