The WestJet Group announces the appointment of Álex Cruz to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Alex Cruz to its Board of Directors.

"It is my pleasure to officially welcome Álex to the WestJet Group's Board at this moment in our history," said Chris Burley, Chairman of the WestJet Group's Board of Directors. "Álex's impressive experience leading both full service and low-cost airlines make him an invaluable addition to our Board as the airline continues to improve its cost position to compete more vigorously with carriers of all sizes."

"This appointment will help strategically position the WestJet Group as it emerges from the pandemic serving an even greater number of guests looking forward to travelling once again," continued Burley.

Álex Cruz's extensive experience includes his appointment in April of 2016 as the CEO and Chairman of British Airways.

Prior to that role, Mr. Cruz founded and served as the CEO of Clickair, a low-cost airline which he quickly grew before merging into Vueling in July of 2009; creating Spain's second-largest airline with 163 destinations. Under Mr. Cruz's leadership, Vueling became one of Europe's most successful low-cost carriers.

Mr. Cruz commenced his professional career with American Airlines, where he held a variety of management roles, before founding his own aviation consulting company, where he led projects with airlines around the world, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Delta, Continental and Ansett Australia, as well as travel companies like lastminute.com, BAA, Swissport and Amadeus.

"I am delighted to join the WestJet Group Board of Directors. Few carriers navigated the pandemic without issuing equity or debt, or accepting sector-specific government support. It speaks to WestJet's cost position and I look forward to helping deliver even more value for guests."

