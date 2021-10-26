The Well Told Company Virtually Opens the Market
Oct 26, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Monica Ruffo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Well Told Company, ("Well Told" or the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO), and her team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
The Well Told Company is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.
