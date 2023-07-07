The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

07 Jul, 2023, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Canopy Growth Announces Completion of Conversions Pursuant to US$100 Million Convertible Debentures; Provides Update on Balance Sheet Actions Taken To Date
"Today's announcement underscores our continued commitment to deleveraging and strengthening Canopy Growth's financial position," said Judy Hong, Chief Financial Officer, Canopy Growth. "When paired with our ongoing cost reduction program in Canada which is on track to achieve $240-$310M in total savings by March 2024, we are well positioned to achieve improved profitability, enhance financial flexibility, and support long-term value creation."
- Canopy Growth Announces Equitization of C$12.5 Million of Notes due in July 2023
The transaction is being conducted as a private placement, and any Canopy Shares to be issued in the Transaction will be issued pursuant to the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act in transactions not involving any public offering. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described above, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
- American Express Canada doubles down on Membership Rewards and winds down its AIR MILES co-brand partnership
"American Express Canada has and always will be committed to providing the best products and services to our Cardmembers. In this case it means transitioning these Cardmembers to our American Express products which feature Membership Rewards, the most flexible loyalty program in Canada as determined by Rewards Canada," said Brett Mooney, President and CEO, Amex Bank of Canada. "With this change, our Cardmembers can spend confidently knowing they will be rewarded through the award-winning Membership Rewards program and continue to be backed by all the trust, service and security that American Express provides."
- Trailways of New York Announces the Immediate Addition of Service to Montreal To Meet Demand of Suspended Amtrak Service
The additional service brings Trailways of New York's total number of daily trips to and from Montreal, PQ to ten – far more than any other transportation provider. The premium, reliable, and dependably on-time service will be operated by state of the art, low emission motor coaches that feature complimentary Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, on-board restrooms, and seating for persons with disabilities. The service represents a hassle-free alternative to air travel and personal vehicles.
- Fleet Modernization - Air Inuit Ratifies an Agreement to Acquire Three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 Aircraft to Better Serve the People of Nunavik and Beyond
The three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft will be fitted with main deck cargo doors to meet requirements at hubs across Nunavik and beyond, which in turn service each of the communities of Air Inuit's network.This addition to Air Inuit's fleet marks a milestone for the airline which was founded in 1978. "We can all be proud of this vital service which is celebrating 45 years of operation in 2023. Once again, Air Inuit is demonstrating leadership as it grows and adapts to the changing needs of the communities it serves," said Noah Tayara, Executive Chairman of Air Inuit.
- CANADA INVESTS OVER $5 M IN A NEW SHELTER FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES IN FORT FRANCES
The Wiidookodaadiwin Healing Lodge project will provide a safe shelter through 8 individual units for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals fleeing domestic violence, 4 of which are designed as barrier-free suites featuring fully accessible bathrooms and kitchen cabinetry. The common areas of the community safe house will also be made barrier-free. Additionally, the project will offer full-time on-site support for individuals fleeing domestic violence, and no rent will be charged.
- Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto Announces Exciting Developments: Opening of New Poker Room this Summer and The Hotel Opening its Doors on August 1
The first phase of Great Canadian Toronto opened on June 20, unveiling a new gaming floor featuring 4,800 slot machines, 145 table games, a variety of dining options and a 3,800-space parkade. The opening of the poker room and hotel are the next significant milestones in the destination's development, followed in the coming months with the opening of a state-of-the-art 5,000-person entertainment venue, additional dining options and retail.
- HOLT RENFREW PARTNERS WITH RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR TO LAUNCH THE RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP - TORONTO
The RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP - Toronto also includes an exhibition of RENAISSANCE COUTURE by Beyoncé x Balmain. For the first time in North America, a selection of couture looks from the historic collection, co-designed by Beyoncé and Olivier Rousteing, will be on display in the flagship. Inspired by tracks from the act i: RENAISSANCE album, the exhibition, within Holt Renfrew, will be the first time these exceptional pieces have been seen publicly in North America. The collaboration, unveiled in March by French Vogue, marks the first time a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house.
- Tim Hortons Camp Day is July 19: Buy a hot or iced coffee at Tims on Camp Day and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Tims Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential
"For over 30 years, Camp Day has helped Tims Camps empower youth to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "I'm so proud of how our restaurant owners, their team members, and our guests rally together every Camp Day to make a difference – and together we're helped deliver a life-changing experience to over 315,000 youth. I encourage everyone to join us on July 19 and help us write a new chapter for deserving youth across the country."
- Discover the Best of Your Neighbourhood for a Chance to Win Big with Summer of DashPass
This year, DoorDash is spicing things up and upping the ante by providing incredible weekly prizes with chances for DashPass subscribers to enter to win. Every DashPass order placed on select merchants like Starbucks, Shoppers Drug Mart, Cactus Club and local gems like Real Fruit Bubble Tea, Terroni and Sud Forno gets you an entry. Plus, now until August 27, DashPass subscribers will unlock exclusive, personalized offers (up to 50% off**) across the app, so the choices really are endless!
