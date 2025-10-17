The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Strathcona Resources Ltd. Terminates Take-Over Bid for MEG Energy Corp., Announces Shareholder Meeting to Approve Special Distribution, and Provides Corporate Update
While Strathcona is disappointed with this outcome, it is pleased that its actions, along with those of its fellow MEG shareholders, delivered something which the MEG Board could not, namely a more equitable transaction with Cenovus which allows MEG shareholders to participate more meaningfully in future upside. Strathcona would like to thank its shareholders for their support throughout the MEG process, as well as the many MEG shareholders it received support from and tendered their shares.
- Super Copper Announces Up to 5.0 g/t Gold Mineralization at the Castilla Project
Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, stated: "These early gold values are a significant addition to our exploration opportunity at Castilla. They confirm that our system carries both copper and precious metal potential, a key characteristic of some of Chile's most productive deposits. We're now expanding systematic sampling, with nearly 100 samples from Castilla already submitted for analysis to better define the scale and distribution of this gold-bearing system."
- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN FREDERICTON
Media are invited to join David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament for Fredericton--Oromocto, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, the Honorable David Hickey, Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation, and Her Worship Kate Rogers, mayor of Fredericton, for a housing announcement.
- BCE outlines strategic plan to drive sustainable free cash flow growth and long-term shareholder value
Ahead of its Investor Day, BCE (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) unveiled its three-year strategic plan focused on delivering sustainable growth through fibre, wireless, AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital media. This growth is expected to drive total return for shareholders, supported by a disciplined capital allocation strategy tailored to a reshaped operating environment. "For the past 145 years, Bell has been connecting Canadians. Connection is the foundation of our company and at the heart of our purpose: to advance how people connect with each other and the world," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.
- RENOVATIONS FEATURING IMAX® WITH LASER, LASER ULTRA, LUXURY RECLINER SEATING, PREMIERE SEATING UNDERWAY AT LANDMARK CINEMAS, NANAIMO, B.C.
Landmark Cinemas is pleased to announce that the company has commenced renovations of its theatre located in Nanaimo, B.C, at the Woodgrove Shopping Centre, 6631 North Island Highway to include IMAX® with Laser, Landmark's proprietary Premium Large Format (PLF) movie-going experience, Laser Ultra, luxury recliner seating, and its market exclusive Premiere Seats. The renovation will occur in two phases, with completion of the entire renovation anticipated mid-2026.
- Circle K Fuel Day Returns: Fueling Journeys, Igniting Hope Across Canada
This Fuel Day is a powerful engine for good. For every fill-up during this special 3-hour event, Circle K will proudly donate a portion of the proceeds to vital local charities across Canada. All you need to do during the promotion window is top off your tank and you'll be directly contributing to the incredible work of Make-A-Wish (Eastern Canada), Ontario Children's Hospitals (Central Canada), or Support Our Troops (Western Canada). It's a simple act with a profound impact, turning everyday errands into acts of community support.
- Cineplex Announces Strategic Sale of Cineplex Digital Media
"Over the past 16 years, Cineplex Digital Media has grown to be an industry leading and award-winning digital solutions company, operating some of the largest digital networks across North America. As we continued to grow CDM, we had said we would remain open to an opportunistic and strategic sale," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "CRI's strong offer and this accretive transaction will provide us with meaningful capital to continue to deliver value for our shareholders."
- Deep Sky to build 500,000 tonne carbon removal facility - one of the world's largest - in Manitoba Canada
Deep Sky, the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer, has selected Manitoba as the location of its next commercial carbon removal facility, Deep Sky Manitoba. In Southwestern Manitoba, Deep Sky will build one of the world's largest carbon removal facilities, furthering Canada's leadership in developing this multi-trillion-dollar industry vital to combating global climate change. With an annual removal capacity of 500,000 tonnes at full scale, the facility will be built in multiple phases, with construction of the first 30,000 tonnes of removal capacity to begin in 2026.
- BTQ Technologies Demonstrates Quantum-Safe Bitcoin Using NIST Standardized Post-Quantum Cryptography, Protecting $2+ Trillion Market at Risk
"The quantum threat to Bitcoin is an existential risk to the entire $2.4 trillion Bitcoin economy," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "Once quantum computers can break ECDSA signatures, every single transaction becomes vulnerable to interception and theft. While the developer community debates response strategies, we've built and demonstrated a working, NIST-compliant solution that can protect Bitcoin's full market value today."
- Canada's Housing Design Catalogue: Ready for Use
Today, the federal government took another important step to streamline the building process and cut red tape by releasing the full technical design packages for the Housing Design Catalogue. These practical, standardized housing designs for gentle density will help builders and communities build more homes. The Housing Design Catalogue accomplishes this by reducing the time and cost of developing construction plans, helping to accelerate approvals and construction starts. The designs make it easier to add new housing options in existing neighbourhoods and prioritize wood-frame construction that supports local jobs and grows our economy.
