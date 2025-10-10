The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Oct 10, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Air Transat Announces Three New International Routes and Boosts Year-Round Service for Summer 2026 Program
"Our summer 2026 is already shaping up to be exceptional," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "We're accelerating our growth in Quebec City, launching our first transatlantic route from Ottawa, and expanding our international connections. This is just the beginning of a season full of exciting new developments."
- Tims Rewards members can score a $1 Iced Capp* when the Toronto Blue Jays get nine hits in a game throughout the playoffs
Throughout the playoffs, whenever the Blue Jays tally nine or more hits in a game, all Tims Rewards members nationwide will receive a special celebratory offer in their Tims app for a $1 medium Iced Capp® with a minimum purchase of $3.*
- CPAA Urges Government to Include Frontline Postal Workers in Remote, Rural, and Northern Delivery Consultations
The Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association (CPAA) is calling on the federal government to include frontline postal workers in consultations before any changes are made to mail service in remote, rural, and Northern communities. The organization is urging transparent processes and concrete protections to ensure Canadians continue to receive reliable postal services.
- The Miss Vickie's® brand Launches Italian-Inspired Flavours, as part of new Ristoranti Series
The Miss Vickie's brand's new Ristoranti Series is a love letter to some of the best Italian restaurants in Canada. Now available in grocery and retail stores nationwide, this new line of kettle cooked potato chips is inspired by signature dishes from locally beloved restaurants, bringing a taste of authentic Italian cuisine to Miss Vickie's fans across the country.
- Plusgrade Acquires Oaky, Strengthening its Position as a Global Leader in Hospitality Upselling
With this acquisition, Plusgrade accelerates its momentum as the global ancillary revenue powerhouse--fueling innovation for thousands of hotel properties and hundreds of travel partners worldwide, creating billions in new revenue opportunities, and enhancing the travel experience for millions of travelers across the globe.
- Deep Sky to build 500,000 tonne carbon removal facility - one of the world's largest - in Manitoba Canada
Deep Sky Manitoba will bring significant economic opportunity to southwestern Manitoba. The first 30,000 tonne phase alone represents a $200 million+ investment, which will bring construction and operational jobs, opportunities for local business and suppliers, and indirect jobs and economic opportunity as a result of the overall investment.
- Fairgrounds Closes Series A Financing Led by Back Forty and Announces Canada-Wide Expansion Beginning This Fall
"Fairgrounds is tapping into one of the most powerful lifestyle shifts we've seen in Canadian recreation in decades," says McGuire. "What excites me is not just the growth of pickleball and padel, but Fairgrounds' ability to build clubs that people truly want to be a part of - accessible, welcoming, and designed with community in mind. We're proud to back this team as they scale across Canada, and I'm thrilled to join the board to help bring that vision to life."
- Canada Post presents new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Canada Post today presented new global offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). The offers enable the company's modernization while balancing its financial realities with fairness and respect for employees.
- UHN Performs First Canadian Heart Transplant After Death by Circulatory Criteria
Dr. Seyed Alireza Rabi, cardiac surgeon at UHN's Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, led the multidisciplinary transplantation along with Dr. Michael McDonald's team of cardiologists. Dr. Rabi previously was part of the team that performed one of the first DCC heart transplantations in the U.S. at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2019.
- Tourmaline and Topaz Announce $200 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering of Topaz Common Shares
The Selling Shareholder currently holds 32,729,494 common shares of Topaz, representing approximately 21.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following the closing of the Offering, the Selling Shareholder will hold 24,729,494 common shares, representing approximately 16.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Topaz (15.3% if the over-allotment option is exercised in full).
