The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Oct 24, 2025
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Rogers, Fido and Chatr - National Class Action
The Plaintiffs were ascribed the status of representative to act on behalf of all Class Members in Canada. They allege in their action that the Class Members suffered damages as of result of the service interruption to the Rogers, Fido and Chatr networks which began on April 19, 2021.
- BMI Completes Purchase of Espanola Mill, Launches Bioveld North Inc. to Drive Energy and Bioeconomy Innovation
The project will retain the existing employees currently operating the hydro dam through its energy subsidiary, Penstock Power LP. "The team's continued presence, professionalism, and specialized expertise will help ensure the facility's meaningful contribution to Ontario's renewable energy supply" said Paul Veldman, CEO of BMI; "we are proud to welcome them."
- Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. Announces Acquisition of Cube Group, Inc.
Upon completion, the combined company will operate as Cube Exchange Inc. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mercer Park has also agreed to use reasonable efforts to expeditiously seek a dual listing on the NASDAQ post-closing.
- Walmart Canada's Most Advanced Distribution Centre Opens in Vaughan, Ontario
"We're thrilled to celebrate the official opening of this incredible facility," said Ken Illingworth, General Manager, Vaughan ADC. "Our team has worked diligently to bring this centre to life. Together, we're building a great place to work where technology and talent come together to create jobs of the future and make a real difference for our customers and our community."
- Wellington-Altus announces nearly $400M strategic minority investment from leading private equity firm Kelso & Company, confirming $1.5B+ valuation
Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. ("Wellington-Altus"), parent company of Canada's top-rated* investment dealer, today announced a nearly $400 million CAD secondary minority common equity investment from Kelso & Company ("Kelso"), a leading U.S. private equity firm renowned for its commitment to employee ownership.
- Whitecap Resources Inc. Delivers Strong Third Quarter Performance, Raises 2025 Production Outlook and Sets 2026 Budget
Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Whitecap's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 which are available at sedarplus.ca and on our website at wcap.ca.
- EQB announces strategic restructuring program that will impact Q4 2025 reported results
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today announces that its fourth quarter results will be impacted and adjusted for certain notable items as it positions to return to efficiency as a competitive advantage for Canada's Challenger Bank™. This strategic restructuring program places refreshed discipline on capital allocation to return to EQB's historically leading return on equity (ROE) performance amongst peers
- INX and Republic Postpone Transaction Closing Date to November 10, 2025
In addition, the cut-off for the INX Tokens will be postponed until 7:00 a.m. ET (the "Cut-off Time") on November 11, 2025 (the "Cut-off Date"). At the Cut-off Time, trading of the INX Tokens will be temporarily halted, and all open trade orders will be cancelled. Trading of the INX Tokens is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the Cut-off Date.
- Starbucks Canada and Second Harvest Partner to Fight Food Insecurity Nationwide
Since its launch in 2019, the Starbucks FoodShare program has rescued 5.8 million meals, diverted 21.7 million kilograms of greenhouse gases, and donated food with an estimated value of $25.3m. By diverting unsold, ready-to-eat meals to local communities, the program helps reduce food waste and its environmental impact while providing food to Canadians facing food insecurity.
- Manulife Announces Sponsorship of The Hinton Lectures™ on AI Safety
The Hinton Lectures™ are hosted by Professor Hinton and feature world-leading experts in AI safety. This year's lecturer is Owain Evans, a globally recognized authority on AI alignment and existential risk. The lecture series will take place November 10-12, 2025, at the John W. H. Bassett Theatre in Toronto. The events are open to the public and will also be livestreamed.
