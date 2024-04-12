The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Apr 12, 2024, 06:18 ET
- RBC announces changes to its executive team
Ms. Gibson has been appointed interim CFO while a search is conducted. She is a respected and experienced leader who has been with the bank for 22 years, most recently as SVP, Finance & Controller, and is widely considered a trusted advisor with a strong analytical and governance mindset. In her new role, Ms. Gibson will bring a wide range of experience leading global teams and major strategic enterprise initiatives, including a deep understanding of business drivers and growth opportunities across several different areas of the bank.
- Scotiabank Accelerates its Cloud Adoption Strategy Through an Expanded Partnership with Google Cloud
"Scotiabank's partnership with Google Cloud reinforces the Bank's commitment to investing in strategic growth initiatives that make it easy to do business with us," says Michael Zerbs, Group Head, Technology & Operations, Scotiabank. "We have an aggressive goal of moving the majority of the Bank's information and systems to the cloud over the next three years, maximizing the productivity of our business and the safety of our information, further demonstrating Scotiabank's investment in the long-term success of our clients, shareholders, and employees."
- HomeEquity Bank President and CEO Steven Ranson to retire June 30, 2024, after 27 successful years leading the bank
During Mr. Ranson's leadership tenure, HomeEquity has undergone significant growth. When he joined the bank in 1997, the company had 36 employees and $100 million of total mortgages. Today the bank has over 300 employees, a portfolio of almost $8 billion, and has originated over $1 billion of new mortgages in each of the past three years. Under his leadership, HomeEquity Bank has helped over 70,000 older Canadians to enjoy a more rewarding retirement and the company has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital.
- Nolinor offers major salary increases to its pilots
This new pay scale features a salary increase from 25% to 40%, placing the starting salary of a new Boeing 737 Captain at $175,000, with a progression to over $250,000 at the highest level. This initiative is complemented by an increase in rest days and a future review of the salary scale for first officers, reaffirming Nolinor's commitment to offering optimal working conditions. This compensation strategy, the most generous among companies operating in Northern Canada, and highly competitive at national level, is designed to attract and retain the best talent in the industry.
- Serving Support in Style: McDonald's Canada's 30th McHappy Day® is Wednesday, May 8
McHappy Day® is set to return on Wednesday, May 8, and this year's edition holds special significance as it marks the 30th McHappy Day event in Canada. Celebrations kick off today with the launch of this year's exclusive Peace Collective merch line featuring everyone's favourite McDonaldland® characters (yes, including Grimace™), with a portion of the proceeds supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Canada —so guests can feel good and look good, while doing good for families in their communities.
- BUD LIGHT CANADA PRESENTS THE BUCKLE UP TOUR: BRINGING COUNTRY MUSIC TO SMALL-TOWN BARS, HEADLINED BY OWEN RIEGLING
Building on its deep roots in creating exceptional live music experiences as a frequent festival sponsor and creator of the Bud Light House Party Tour, the Buckle Up Tour, presented by Bud Light and powered by Live Nation Canada, aligns with the brand's focus on engaging country-music fans. "Country music was born in small towns, but as artists grow in their careers it often leads them to big stages in big cities," said Andrew Oosterhuis, Vice President of Marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "Given this insight, Bud Light wanted to find an authentic way to bring country music home to small-town country bars for Canadians to enjoy."
- Midea Canada Expands Operations with Move to New 10,000 Sq. Feet Office, Reinforcing Commitment to the Canadian Market
Midea Canada, a leading global home appliance brand, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new, spacious 10,000-square-foot office. This strategic move is in response to the increasing market needs and underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled support to our stakeholders in Canada. The inauguration of the new office was graced by senior executives, including Lewis Fu, the Vice President of MIB and President of the Americas Region. Lewis, alongside the regional team – Kelly Yu, Mark Tang, Fred Xia, and Evan Guo joined the celebration of this momentous occasion.
- SC2 Inc. Announces Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Sherritt International Corporation
The Purchase Price is equal to an approximate 19.4% premium to the closing price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on April 8, 2024 (being the previous trading day to the date of announcement of the Offer) and an approximate 27.6% premium to the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX for the 30 trading days prior to the announcement of the Offer. The Offer is for up to 21,621,621 of the outstanding common shares of Sherritt. The Offer is open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on Friday, May 10, 2024 (the "Expiry Time"), unless the Offer is extended, varied or withdrawn.
- KARORA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES MERGER TRANSACTION WITH WESTGOLD RESOURCES
Karora shareholders will receive 2.5241 Westgold fully paid ordinary shares ("Westgold Shares"), A$0.68 (C$0.611) in cash and 0.30 of a share in a new company to be spun-out from Karora ("SpinCo") for each Karora Share held at the closing of the Transaction ("Offer Consideration"). The Offer Consideration represents approximately A$6.60 (C$5.902) per Karora Share based on Westgold's closing share price on the ASX of A$2.28 on 5 April 2024. Enlarged Westgold will have a portfolio of assets from an exclusively Western Australian asset base, a clear pipeline of growth projects and high-quality exploration targets.
- New Canada Carbon Rebate estimator tells you how much you may get back in payments starting April 15
Putting a price on carbon pollution is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the greenhouse gas pollution that is causing climate change. Just as importantly, the federal carbon pricing system is designed to keep life affordable by putting money back into families' pockets. The Canada Carbon Rebate returns fuel charge proceeds to Canadians through direct deposit or cheque every three months in jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge applies, with the next quarterly payments starting to arrive in Canadian bank accounts and mailboxes as of April 15.
