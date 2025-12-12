The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Porter Airlines Flight Dispatchers Vote to Strike After 14 Months of Negotiations with No Meaningful Progress
The Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) today announced that Flight Dispatchers at Porter Airlines have voted overwhelmingly (100%) in favour of strike action, following more than 14 months of negotiations that have failed to produce a fair first collective agreement. Porter Airlines' Flight Dispatchers joined CALDA in August 2024 with the goal of securing a first contract that recognizes their critical role in aviation operations. Despite continued efforts and negotiations by CALDA, Porter has repeatedly shown a lack of respect for the professional, certified, and highly trained Dispatchers who support their growing Domestic, Transborder and International operations.
- AGCO moves to revoke Toronto bar Southside Johnny's licence for repeated purchase of stolen liquor
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced that it has issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the liquor sales licence of Southside Johnny's Bar and Grill, located at 3653 Lake Shore Blvd W. in Etobicoke. An investigation by the AGCO has concluded that the licensee and a manager were repeatedly and knowingly involved in the purchase of stolen liquor for use at their bar, as well as for personal use. The investigation was led by AGCO's Major Case Office, which coordinates AGCO's investigative staff with police and other enforcement partners when dealing with complex cases.
- Foraco International Secures Over US$60 Million in Long-Term Drilling Contracts with Tier-One Gold Producers in the Southwestern United States
"These awards represent a major milestone for Foraco and are fully aligned with our strategy to expand our presence with Tier-One gold miners and strengthen our position in the U.S. market," said Tim Bremner, CEO of Foraco International. "Nevada's geology poses unique technical challenges, and our ability to meet those challenges draws directly on Foraco's global expertise. This is another strong example of how we differentiate our services through technical excellence and operational reliability."
- TD Asset Management Inc. Expands its Lineup with the Introduction of a Global Private Credit Strategy
"While the current investment environment features an array of private credit solutions, our new Fund provides clients with a simple one-stop solution that can offer thoughtful investment diversification in a flexible, open-ended structure that charges no performance fees," said Colin Lynch, Managing Director and Head of Alternative Investments, TDAM. "Furthermore, we have crafted an innovative collaboration agreement with TD Securities Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC that helps provide access to their vast underwriting capabilities for the direct benefit of our investors."
- InfraRed Capital Partners announces launch of Qu Data Centres, a Canadian digital infrastructure platform
InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed") is pleased to announce the official launch of Qu Data Centres Limited Partnership ("Qu Data Centres", "Qu"), a Canadian-based digital infrastructure platform. With a portfolio of nine data centres across key Canadian markets and a comprehensive suite of cloud services, Qu Data Centres is positioned to provide secure, sovereign, and sustainable technology solutions. The data centres were acquired from Rogers Communications, who will continue to sell data centre services and provide network connectivity into the facilities.
- Blokees exhibits at CCXP25 in Brazil: World Premiere of the New Saint Seiya Product
At CCXP, the Saint Seiya GALAXY VERSION 03 Gold Zodiac ① was officially announced for a world premiere, meeting the Brazilian market's anticipation. This new set included 9 characters with rich expressions and detailed Golden Cloths. It vividly recreated the classic original work, sparking fan recognition and enthusiasm for collecting all the twelve Golden Saints. Saint Seiya was commercialized by Blokees through HERO 10 and Champion series in 2024. At CCXP, three grey models, three painted models, and two already-released models from Blokees' Saint Seiya Champion series were officially first revealed.
- Dye & Durham Unveils Board Changes and Finalizes Slate Following Agreement with OneMove Capital
Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal-practice-management software, today announced changes to its Board of Directors ("Board") and its proposed slate for election at the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") scheduled for December 31, 2025. The Company has also entered into a Settlement Agreement ("Agreement") with OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove") and its CEO Tyler Proud. Under the Agreement, OneMove and Mr. Proud will vote in favour of the Company's full slate at the 2025 AGM.
- Shawn Johal Acquires Unicor Industries, Strengthening Leadership in Precision Injection Molding and Sustainable Manufacturing in Canada
Unicor Industries, a longstanding Quebec leader in custom plastic injection molding, is proud to announce its acquisition by entrepreneur and business builder Shawn Johal. This strategic transition marks a major milestone for the company and reinforces Unicor's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable industrial growth. With Mohammed Raji as President for the past years, Unicor Industries has built a strong reputation for quality engineering, technical expertise, and high-precision plastic components serving industrial, medical, mining, automotive, HVAC, and lighting markets across North America.
- Perpetua Further Strengthens Leadership Team as Development of the Stibnite Gold Project Advances
"Our team at Perpetua Resources has always been central to our success," said Jon Cherry, President & CEO of Perpetua Resources. "As we enter our next chapter, we are focused on having the right leaders around the table to help us bring the Stibnite Gold Project online, secure American antimony, restore the site and bring new economic opportunities to rural Idaho. We are honored to welcome some of the brightest minds in the industry to Perpetua Resources. They are committed to our vision and ensuring we deliver on our promises."
- Tim Hortons® launches new Holiday Meal combo including a Flatbread Pizza, side, beverage and collectable socks!
Tim Hortons is kicking off the festive season with a new customizable lunch or dinner Holiday Meal – it's the perfect way to enjoy some of the best of the holiday season at Tims® in one craveable, cozy combo. "We recently launched our annual holiday menu and lineup of holiday merchandise and this new Holiday Meal is another way for us to share the spirit of the season with guests in a fun and delicious way," said Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons. "The Holiday Meal combo is the perfect way to try one of our new Biscoff® holiday menu items, or enjoy your classic Tims favourites, along with getting a pair of fun socks that are equally collectable and giftable!"
