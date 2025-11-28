The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Nov 28, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Canada Stablecorp Landmark: QCAD Becomes Canada's First Compliant CAD Stablecoin
Following a multi-year regulatory approval process, the QCAD Digital Trust has received a final receipt for the prospectus qualifying the distribution of QCAD tokens pursuant to Canada's current regulatory framework for stablecoins. This landmark achievement is the culmination of years of dedicated collaboration between Stablecorp, on behalf of the QCAD Digital Trust, and members of the Canadian Securities Administrators. In doing so, Stablecorp has established a new benchmark for transparency and trust in the digital asset space, paving the way for the mainstream adoption of digital currency in Canada.
- BLUE ANT MEDIA TO ACQUIRE THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT
"The acquisition of Thunderbird is anticipated to add scale and complementary capabilities that strengthen Blue Ant's studio business and enhance our earnings and cash flow," said Michael MacMillan, Blue Ant's Chief Executive Officer. "Thunderbird's world-class service work and proprietary content creation strengthens Blue Ant's studio portfolio and fortifies our ability to develop, package, and monetize content across multiple platforms, while improving operating efficiency across our combined businesses. We are thrilled to carry on the momentum we started with the RTO this summer."
- District Ventures Capital Makes Landmark Investment in Huha Underwear
The investment, District's largest to date, had co-investors including Export Development Canada. The Vancouver-based brand, founded in 2019 by Alexa Suter is rapidly redefining health, comfort, and performance in the underwear category. Known for its popular Mineral Undies line, which uses breathable, tree-derived fibres combined with antimicrobial zinc-oxide liners, Huha will be using the investment for continued product innovation, building category leadership, and expansion into new markets.
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2026
Alex Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "With same-store sales1,2 growth across all our geographies for the second consecutive quarter, along with strong margins and sequential volume growth in fuel, we are encouraged by the positive momentum we're continuing to build in our business. We are outperforming our industry with an offer that is clearly resonating with our customers -- from the continued growth of our Meal Deals and exclusive vendor partnerships to the success of our seasonal Fuel Day events, which are driving traffic and excitement at our sites."
- TRUBAR INC. ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY LEADING CONSUMER PRODUCTS COMPANY ETİ GIDA
Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, each shareholder of the Company (collectively, the "Shareholders") will receive C$1.64 per Common Share in cash (the "Consideration"), for aggregate Consideration of approximately C$201 million. The closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on November 21, 2025, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Arrangement, was $1.00. The Consideration represents a 64% premium to last closing price of the Common Share prior to the announcement of the Arrangement and a 102% premium to the 60-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSXV.
- GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs
The record date for all ETFs will be November 28, 2025. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about December 5, 2025.
- H&R REIT Announces $1.5 billion of Retail and Office Property Sales
Tom Hofstedter, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer said "These sales accelerate the REIT's portfolio simplification strategy of selling office and retail properties, while reducing leverage and positioning the REIT to drive sustainable long-term value for all unitholders. In June 2021 when we announced the strategy, our Residential and Industrial segments amounted to 35% of our total portfolio. After these sales, our Residential and Industrial segments will amount to 83% of our total real estate assets. We will begin to market a number of other properties to aggressively accelerate this strategy."
- Silver Viper Upsizes Private Placement to $15M
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand from prospective subscribers, the Company has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to up to 18,750,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.80 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $15,000,000. The other terms of the Offering, initially announced on November 18, 2025, by the Company, remain unchanged. The Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 10, 2025.
- Falcon Gold Provides Corporate and Strategic Update on Canadian Portfolio
Falcon continues to operate with the discipline of a mid-tier and the agility of a junior. The Company has adopted an aggressive permitting strategy across its portfolio to eliminate future bottlenecks and ensure all key assets are positioned for timely advancement as market conditions improve. Permit advancement is underway at Falcon's Central Canada Gold Project (Ontario), its 17,000-hectare Central Newfoundland land package (Stoney Lake Claims), and its Sunny Boy–Spitfire Project in British Columbia, where updated field permits now support Falcon's inaugural drill campaign.
- OneMove to Nominate Five Directors to Bring Stability to Dye & Durham and Reverse Engine Capital's Value Destruction
OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove"), a major shareholder of Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), today announced it will nominate five highly qualified directors for election to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at its annual general and special meeting set to be held December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Meeting"). OneMove's nominees include Edward Smith, David Giannetto, Allen Taylor, Tyler Proud and Ronnie Wahi.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article