The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Dec 05, 2025
- EQB redefines challenger banking in Canada with agreement to acquire PC Financial from Loblaw, delivering transformational benefits for Canadians
Pursuant to the Acquisition, EQB will acquire PC Financial's products and services, including the PC Mastercard™ portfolio – one of the largest and most recognizable credit card portfolios in Canada with more than two million active accounts. The Acquisition is expected to expand EQB's total customer base to nearly 3.5 million Canadians and add $5.8 billion in assets with more than $800 million in direct retail deposits.
- Laurentian Bank Accelerates Strategic Shift to Specialty Commercial Bank
The Acquisition Transaction will provide Fairstone Bank additional scale and accelerate growth in commercial real estate across the country, particularly in Québec. It also adds complementary business lines in inventory and equipment financing. The Laurentian Bank brand will be retained.
- Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
Holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Bank determines whether the additional common shares will be purchased on the open market or issued by the Bank from treasury.
- The Grinch™ is Back at McDonald's with The Grinchiest Meal in Canadaville!
Much to his mischievous delight, The Grinchiest Meal features a choice of a Big Mac®, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, McChicken® sandwich, Spicy Habanero McChicken® sandwich, McVeggie™ sandwich or Spicy McVeggie™ sandwich, paired with a medium Fountain Drink, Who-Hash Bites and a pair of new mismatched socks - perfect for making others green with envy.
- Bruce Trail Conservancy purchases former Talisman Mountain Resort lands, preserves over 120 acres for conservation
"This is a once-in-a-generation moment," said Michael McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of the Bruce Trail Conservancy. "Protecting such a vulnerable and ecologically important area, beloved by the local community and vital to the biodiversity of the UNESCO Niagara Escarpment Biosphere, represents a major step forward for conservation and recreation in Ontario."
- Navacord and Acera Insurance Announce Transformational Merger
The organizations are expected to represent a combined strength of $7.2 billion in insurance and employee benefits premium, $7.5 billion in retirement assets under management, 5,000-plus insurance and financial services professionals, and more than 150 locations nationwide.
- Royal Bank of Canada Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Results
Royal Bank of Canada3 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $20.4 billion for the year ended October 31, 2025, up $4.1 billion or 25% from the prior year. Diluted EPS was $14.07, up 25% over the prior year reflecting growth across each of our business segments. Adjusted net income2 and adjusted diluted EPS2 of $20.9 billion and $14.43 were up 20% and 19%, respectively, from the prior year.
- CIBC announces Senior Executive Leadership Changes
"Building on our record financial performance in fiscal 2025, we're further strengthening our leadership team in areas where accelerating our execution will deliver more for our stakeholders," said Harry Culham, President and CEO of CIBC. "The deep bench strength of our talent is key to our enterprise wide connectivity and our continued strong momentum."
- Bruce Power signs multi-year agreement with NPX to drive innovation and growth
Bruce Power and NPX (Nuclear Promise X) are proud to announce the signing of a renewed Master Services Agreement (MSA) to continue collaboration in key areas, including innovation, artificial intelligence, projects, and the advancement of new nuclear generation at the Bruce site.
- Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2025 results
This quarter's net income included adjusting items of $352 million after-tax. These included a restructuring charge and severance provisions related to actions taken to simplify the organizational structure in Canadian Banking, restructure and right-size Asia operations in Global Banking and Markets and regionalize activities across the international footprint, in line with the Bank's enterprise strategy, as well as legal provisions.
