The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Apr 18, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, April 18, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize Spotlights Champions of Global Change
Wanjira Mathai from Kenya was recognized for her outstanding environmental leadership, notably through the AFR100 initiative and the Green Belt Movement. Her dedicated efforts have contributed significantly to environmental restoration, with over 51 million trees planted to rehabilitate degraded landscapes across Africa.
- Themes and Formats for the Federal Debates Announced by Producers
Both debates will be broadcast live from the atrium of Maison de Radio-Canada in Montreal. -Each debate will be 120 minutes in length without commercial interruption, featuring similar formats, with an emphasis on open debate and questions asked by a single moderator. -Each debate will feature five main editorial themes, as outlined below.
- T&T Supermarkets Announces a Second Store in Mississauga, Ontario
"This location has been long time coming," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarket Inc. "We've been looking to serve the Oakville community for a while now, and we have finally found a great location that will do that and more. Right now, we have customers on the west end driving over 30 mins to shop at our T&T at Central Parkway. With this new T&T, we'll be able to serve not only Oakville, but also Milton, Burlington and beyond."
- WELL Health Announces Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Reflecting Record Annual Revenue
On December 1, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Canadian clinical assets from Jack Nathan Health ("Jack Nathan"), including 13 owned and operated clinics and 59 licensee clinics. The licensee clinics will form the foundation of WELL's new "Affiliate Clinic" business model. The acquired clinics will be rebranded as WELL Health Medical Centres and integrated into WELL's technology-enabled healthcare model.
- Enghouse Acquires Trafi
"We're excited to join Enghouse and combine Trafi's cutting-edge MaaS technology with their global footprint and deep expertise in ticketing solutions," said Damian Bown, CEO of Trafi. "Together, we can accelerate and bring integrated, user-friendly mobility experiences to even more cities around the world."
- Reconafrica Announces Agreement for Joint Exploration Project in Angola Adding 5.2 Million Acres and Significant Resource Potential Along the Damara Fold Belt and Rift Basin Plays
Under the terms of the MOU, ReconAfrica will initiate and coordinate geological studies, conduct a regional oil and gas seep study, and plan for a 2D seismic program, as well as perform detailed geochemical analysis and sampling of any oil and gas seeps identified within the MOU area, over a 24-month period.
- TELUS Introduces GameRx™: A Digital Resource for Gaming and Wellness
On the website, users can explore the connection between gaming and stress, mobility challenges, focus or memory and loneliness, and are presented with insights into the types of games that can help with wellness goals in these areas. For example, those looking for games to combat stress may want to try games that provide achievable tasks, creating a sense of accomplishment while immersing themselves in a different world, such as a puzzle game.
- Bank of Canada Rate Announcement Won't Change One Thing: Financial Despair is Becoming a Family Affair
"In times like these, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. But when the world feels uncertain, taking control of what you can—your own finances—can bring a sense of stability," states Peta Wales, President & CEO of the Credit Counselling Society (CCS). "The news about interest rates might grab attention, but it won't solve the ongoing financial strain that so many Canadians are dealing with."
- Travelling for Easter? The CBSA gives tips for a smooth trip
Every day, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the border. In 2024, we welcomed over 93.4 million travellers, stopped over 34,400 kg of illegal drugs from entering our communities and kept more than 17,200 weapons and 930 firearms off our streets.
- RCMP announces 2025 Name the Puppy Contest winners
This annual contest is an opportunity for community engagement across the country and to foster connection with the younger generation. Kids from every province and territory were encouraged to take part and send in creative names that reflect the important role these dogs will have in their careers as Police Service Dogs.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article