The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- LunR Royalties Receives Final Approval to List on the TSXV, Trading to Commence December 19, 2025
President, CEO & Chair, Adam Lundin, commented: "There has never been a more exciting time to launch a new royalty company, and this is a pivotal moment for LunR as we set out to become a significant player in the mining royalty and streaming space. The asset quality underlying our initial royalties on Lunahuasi and Los Helados provides a strong foundation from which we can take a disciplined approach to grow the business and generate lasting value for shareholders and future stakeholders."
- EQB Inc. appoints Mike Pedersen to the Board of Directors effective immediately and will nominate him as Chair in April 2026 following the retirement of Vincenza Sera
Mr. Pedersen brings more than three decades of leadership in global financial services, with a proven record of providing governance and strategy oversight through periods of impactful growth and transformation. He served as Chair of the Board at Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) from 2018 to 2023. Mr. Pedersen has also held multiple senior roles at TD Bank Group, culminating in being President and CEO of TD Bank Group's U.S. banking business from 2013 to 2
- Government of Canada Partners with Coveo to Modernize Public Service with AI
Through this new partnership, the Government of Canada will work with Coveo to modernize government operations by exploring opportunities to deploy AI-powered experiences. These adaptable technologies, using a variety of AI, ML and LLM models depending on the use case, will help create high-quality, efficient and cost-effective services for Canadians, while building and ensuring Canada's digital sovereignty.
- LI-FT POWER AGREES TO COMBINE WITH WINSOME RESOURCES AND ACQUIRE MAJORITY INTEREST IN THE GALINÉE PROPERTY TO UNLOCK VALUE AT THE TIER-ONE ADINA PROJECT
Li-FT Power Ltd. ("Li-FT") (TSXV: LIFT) and Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") are pleased to announce the signing of a binding scheme implementation deed (the "Agreement") whereby Li-FT will acquire 100% of the issued securities of Winsome, pursuant to Australian share and option schemes of arrangement under the Australian Corporations Act (together, the "Winsome Transaction"), subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.
- AGCO suspends liquor licence of Ottawa's Vegas Island for cocaine trafficking activity
The AGCO's actions follow a 10-month investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in partnership with United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The investigation resulted in a number of individuals being charged with drug trafficking related offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and criminal organization related offences under the Criminal Code.
- Bell and Queen's University joining forces to build sovereign AI supercomputing infrastructure in Canada
The vision will enable groundbreaking research and technical advances by combining Bell's trusted telecommunications expertise with Queen's research leadership and operational experience with top world supercomputing facilities. In so doing, Bell and Queen's will support academic research and help Canadian AI leaders build scalable AI applications for businesses and government. As a Canadian-owned and governed initiative, the new supercomputer aims to help safeguard sensitive data and intellectual property from foreign government ownership and oversight.
- SEIU HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTES MORE THAN 25,000 TURKEYS TO FRONTLINE WORKERS ACROSS ONTARIO THIS WEEKEND
"Many healthcare workers are feeling the financial strain that comes with this time of year," said Tyler Downey, President of SEIU Healthcare. "People are working hard, trying to make ends meet, and doing everything they can for their families. It's important that our union has their backs, not just in bargaining and on the job, but in the real-life challenges they face every day. Through our Member Assistance Program and through gestures like this turkey giveaway, our members know we're here for them and that they're not alone."
- Brasswater Acquires Mont Tremblant Retail Village, One of Canada's Premier Four-Season Destinations
"We're thrilled to bring this iconic property back into Quebec hands" said Ian Quint, Founder and President of Brasswater. "I have a strong personal connection to Tremblant as a part-time resident who deeply appreciates the area's natural beauty, amenities, and restaurants. As an avid triathlete and skier, I regularly enjoy the mountain, the lake, and the extensive trail network. At Brasswater, we're excited to build on this foundation and continue growing the resort into a world-class, four-season destination."
- SOMA EXTENDS THE CORDERO DEPOSIT WITH NEW VEINS 250 M SOUTH OF THE ATENAS ZONE
The deposit extension is hosted by the El Carmen Stock, a composite intrusion comprised of coarse-grained tonalite, diorite, and gabbroic phases, which also hosts the Cordero Deposit. The quartz veins occur as laminated fault-fill veins within a sinistral brittle-ductile shear zone and are interpreted as conjugate shears within a steeply dipping, north-striking regional shear zone. This controlling shear zone also hosts the Los Mangos Deposit, located 3.0 kilometres to the north.
- Get Ready for More Fun, More Memories, More Play: Cineplex Reveals New Playdium Opening at Vaughan Mills
Construction of the fifth Playdium location has already begun, with opening targeted for summer 2026. At Playdium, guests can immerse themselves in more than 70 games and attractions, including wall climbing, a ropes course, duckpin bowling, and Gel Blasters Nexus, a dynamic team experience that combines the best of laser tag and paintball for fast-paced, competitive fun. When it's time to recharge, Playdium offers guests delicious food and drinks ranging from quick bites to hearty meals.
