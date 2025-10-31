The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Boyd Group Services Inc. to Acquire Joe Hudson's Collision Center, A Leading Player in the U.S. Southeast Collision Repair Industry
The purchase price of $1.3 billion represents a purchase price multiple, net of expected tax benefits of approximately $150 million, of 13.3x JHCC Adjusted EBITDA assuming run-rate adjustments for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025.7 After giving full effect to Boyd's expected run-rate annual synergies, the acquisition is valued at approximately 9.3x JHCC Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025.8
- War Museum announces passing of Chief Historian, Dr. Tim Cook
"As Canada's preeminent military historian, Tim Cook's contributions to the Museum since 2002 have been enormous. He was instrumental in shaping the Canadian War Museum we know today, including the extremely popular permanent exhibition Gallery 2, For Crown and Country. He curated several major exhibitions, including Victory 1918 - The Last 100 Days, Communities at War, and War and Medicine. He conceived and led multiple major updates to the Museum's galleries, research, publications, lectures and international outreach."
- Wealthsimple announces $750 million equity round at $10 billion post-money valuation to accelerate growth
The round, which includes both a $550 million primary offering and a secondary offering of up to $200 million, is co-led by Dragoneer Investment Group and GIC, and signals deep conviction from world-renowned investors in Wealthsimple's role as the future of financial services in Canada. Other investors include new investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), and existing investors Power Corporation of Canada, IGM Financial Inc., ICONIQ, Greylock and Meritech.
- Cygnet Energy Enters into Agreement to Acquire Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.
Funding for the Acquisition is being provided primarily by the respective investment funds of existing Cygnet shareholder NGP Energy Capital Management, LLC ("NGP") and global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), who will join as a new investment partner in Cygnet. In addition, ARC Financial Corp. ("ARC Financial"), an existing investor of Cygnet and shareholder of KEC, has agreed to roll over a portion of its KEC shares into common shares of Cygnet as part of the Acquisition on equivalent economic terms.
- Health Canada Grants Authorization for LEQEMBI® (lecanemab) for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer's Disease
Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Canada Inc. announced today that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance with Conditions (NOC/c) for humanized anti-soluble aggregated amyloid-beta (Aβ) monoclonal antibody "LEQEMBI®" (lecanemab) for the treatment of adult patients with a clinical diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (early AD) who are apolipoprotein E ε4 (ApoE ε4*) non-carriers or heterozygotes and who have confirmed amyloid pathology.
- Boyd Group Services Inc. Announces US$780 Million Bought Deal Initial Public Offering In The United States
The Offering is expected to close on or about November 4, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE. The closing of the Offering is not conditional on closing of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not completed, BGSI will use the net proceeds from the Offering to reduce its outstanding indebtedness and finance future growth opportunities including acquisitions, or for other general corporate purposes.
- Above Food Congratulates Merger Partner Palm Global Technologies and Subsidiary Palm Promax Investments on Landmark Burkina Faso Stablecoin Agreement and Multi-Trillion-Dollar Gold- and Mineral-Backed Asset Commitment
The partnership is being formally announced today at the UAE 2030 National Vision event, held in Abu Dhabi. The occasion is attended by eminent leaders and dignitaries from both the United Arab Emirates and Burkina Faso, underscoring the strategic importance of this collaboration. The event serves as a powerful platform to showcase the alignment between sovereign innovation, digital finance, and visionary development - hallmarks of both nations' commitment to inclusive, future-focused growth.
- GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs
The record date for all ETFs will be October 31, 2025. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about November 7, 2025. Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.
- Neo Financial Expands East, Bringing Its Banking Revolution to Toronto
"Toronto is known globally as a financial and technology center of excellence, and while banks are cutting staff, we're excited to deepen our ties to the province's top-tier innovation ecosystem," said Jeff Adamson, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Neo Financial. "We want the absolute best, mission-oriented talent to help us in delivering financial victory to Canadians, and this expansion is one of many steps towards achieving this."
- AUTOCANADA APPOINTS SAM COCHRANE AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PAUL ANTONY TRANSITIONS FROM HIS ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIR AND DIRECTOR TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES IN AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY AND DATA
"Sam is an experienced and widely respected executive who understands our business. He has played a key role alongside the Board in running the company since my transition from Executive Chair was announced by AutoCanada in July and is well-positioned to continue providing leadership while the Board focuses on the search for a permanent CEO," said Mr. Antony.
