The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- RE/MAX Canada anticipates a softening fall housing market for majority of regions across the country, impacted equally by lack of inventory and the interest rate climate
In addition to the lack of inventory, the interest rate environment is still on the minds of Canadians, especially ahead of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) next announcement on September 6. According to the Leger survey, 33 per cent of Canadians who are interested in buying and/or selling a home in the next 12 months will wait and see how interest rate changes play out before buying. On the other hand, over half of Canadians (51 per cent) say further interest rate increases this year will not change their financial situation or impact their plans to buy or sell a home. Overall, younger Canadians are more likely to rely on BoC interest rate announcements to determine the best time to buy or sell (47 per cent of Gen Zs and 52 per cent of Millennials).
- Cineplex Events is Proud to Present TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR on the Big Screen
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Cineplex theatre locations across Canada. Tickets are available at Cineplex.com. Adult tickets are $19.89 at theatres, children's (aged 13 and under) and seniors' (aged 65 and above) tickets are $13.13 at theatres. An online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket applies to all online ticket purchases. All prices are subject to taxes. Standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply and no passes will be accepted.
- Tim Hortons launches TimShop.ca with NEW limited-edition merch including nostalgic vintage-inspired sweatshirts and T-shirts
A nostalgic lineup inspired by the iconic Tim Hortons logo and branding of yesteryear. Highlights include a hoodie, T-shirt, mesh-back hat and an old-school lunchbox featuring the vintage Tim Hortons logo. "There are so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast who have told us they would love to see more apparel from us that celebrate the nostalgic look of Tim Hortons and a more modern reflection of the brand today," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.
- EverWind Announces Successful Crown Land Bid in Newfoundland and Labrador For Green Energy Production
"Thanks to the leadership and vision of Premier Furey and Minister Parsons, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador demonstrated their commitment to becoming a leader in the global green energy transition and have accelerated the growth of province's growing renewable green energy industry on a world stage," added Vichie. "Coupled with strong public policy support from the federal government and the leadership of Ministers O'Regan and Wilkinson in particular, Canada is well positioned to lead the way in decarbonization, reducing emissions and creating new jobs and sources of prosperity for workers, businesses and families here in Newfoundland and Labrador and across Atlantic Canada. The investment tax credits announced in the 2023 Budget, are critical in making Canadian green energy projects competitive globally."
- ZELLERS TO POP UP IN ALL REMAINING HUDSON'S BAY LOCATIONS
"We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers, and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay. "As I've said before, pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations. Our customers are in the driver's seat - they will tell us how and where to grow."
- Boil water advisory for the Saint-Hubert and Vieux-Longueuil boroughs as well as for the municipalities of Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
Ville de Longueuil has issued a boil water advisory for the Saint-Hubert and Vieux-Longueuil boroughs as well as for the municipalities of Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville. This measure is necessary due to laboratory results which indicates the presence of E. Coli bacteria in the water mains. Throw away ice cubes (don't forget the refrigerator tanks), beverages and food prepared on August 31, 2023 with unboiled tap water.
- Enbridge Announces CDN$4.0 Billion Bought-Deal Offering of Common Shares
Enbridge intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to finance a portion of the cash consideration payable by it for the purchase of local distribution company gas utilities in the United States from Dominion Energy, Inc., the details of which were announced today in a separate news release issued by Enbridge (the "Acquisitions"). The Offering is expected to close on or about September 8, 2023. Pursuant to the agreement, the Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 15% in additional Common Shares by providing notice to Enbridge at any time until the date that is 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering will be approximately CDN$4.6 billion.
- WEST FRASER TO ACQUIRE SPRAY LAKE SAWMILLS
"We are excited to welcome Spray Lake Sawmills to the West Fraser family," said Ray Ferris, President & CEO West Fraser. "Spray Lake Sawmills has an experienced, dedicated group of employees who we will look to further the legacy of this proud mill. With its solid safety performance, and focus on sustainability and community, the mill is an ideal fit for West Fraser." The CDN$140 million acquisition enables West Fraser to grow its footprint in Southern Alberta and expand its Canadian treated wood business, while providing access to a high-quality timber supply.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH INSIDERS OF THE COMPANY
The Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 4.1 and Section 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61–101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61–101") because Insiders of the Company, being Brian Reinsborough, Adam Rubin and Gord Keep, have participated in the Private Placement and have acquired the number of Common Shares as is equal to $1,200,080 in connection with the Offering. Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- Air Canada Sets Course for Summer 2024 with Expanded Services to Popular European Destinations
"Air Canada saw a tremendous rebound in international flying this past summer, particularly on the trans-Atlantic, and we expect Europe will remain popular next year. In anticipation of this, we are expanding our flying schedule to offer customers more choice and flexibility as they begin to plan their 2024 holidays," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada. "The centrepiece of today's announcement is our new Montreal-Madrid flight. This will be the only year-round service between Montreal and the Spanish capital, complementing our long-standing Toronto-Madrid flights, and offering compelling options for leisure customers and also returning business travellers."
