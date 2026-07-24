The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jul 24, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons launches new lineup of handcrafted matcha beverages made with high quality, 100% pure and authentic matcha tea
"Our matcha lineup is designed to delight both longtime matcha fans and guests who are looking to explore the world of matcha as a delicious alternative to coffee or black tea. Guests can enjoy their matcha at Tims in a variety of different ways including sweetened or unsweetened, with vanilla flavour, and with cold foam."
- Sweat and Tonic Expands to Yorkville this October with Toronto's First High-Capacity Group Strength Training Studio
The new 18,000 sq.ft. space in Yorkville will add another 300 classes weekly across their next generation immersive ride studio, heated yoga and Pilates studio, a boutique Reformd studio, and their newest addition - Toronto's first high-capacity group strength training studio - all under their premium, hospitality-driven, come-as-you-are experience.
- TELUS consolidates telecom businesses to drive sustainable growth
"Zainul's leadership of the Mobility and Home Solutions business generated accomplishments across many critical programs for TELUS, such as our PureFibre expansion and delivery of consumer products for our residential, security, automation and health lines of business. On behalf of everyone at TELUS, I want to thank Zainul for her numerous contributions to our organization for more than two decades. We wish her every success over the coming years," said Mr. Dodig.
- ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. - Announces the Acquisition by Ensign Energy Services Inc. of Citadel Drilling Ltd.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign") is pleased to announce that it, through a subsidiary, has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Citadel Drilling Ltd. ("CDL") for Ensign to acquire, subject to certain closing conditions, all of the issued and outstanding shares of CDL (the "Transaction") for consideration of US$65 million (subject to closing adjustments). Ensign will be funding the purchase price with cash on hand and available Credit Facilities.
- Trailfund, an AI Commercial Lending Platform is Acquired by KingSett
Trailfund Inc., an AI-powered commercial mortgage origination company founded in 2024 by Steve Treger and Judah Cooper, has been acquired by KingSett Mortgage Corporation, together with its technology and team. The acquisition closed on June 29, 2026.
- Sleep Country Expands into the USA with the Acquisition of Sleep Number, Creating 2nd Largest Global Sleep Retailer
This acquisition, with now over 800 locations, positions Sleep Country's Family of Brands as the 2nd largest sleep retailer in the World, while also delivering a strong new sleep platform to serve our customers by combining Sleep Country's market-leading retail expertise and customer-first approach with Sleep Number's sleep innovation, technology and personalized sleep solution, that is unmatched in the industry.
- Toronto Pearson extends transformation with $1.5 billion in terminal modernization
The $1.5-billion investment to launch the Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 Revitalization Program has been awarded to NORR-DIALOG, a joint venture between two firms both Ontario-incorporated, and PCL Construction, a global firm created and headquartered in Canada, the airport announced.
- Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project
Samples were collected from eight target areas, namely, Huemul Min, Agua Botada, Uryco, Rosa, Vega Larga, Black Zone, Cerro Mirano and Lucy (Figure 1). Most notably, sampling of strike extensions at the Uryco/Rosa zone identified a potential 4-kilometre trend of copper mineralization observed in outcrop, consistent with the scale of the system suggested by historical work.
- Galaxy secures landmark naming rights agreement with Texas Tech
The naming rights agreement will create a new revenue stream at a monumental period for Texas Tech, which is coming off a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance. The Red Raiders will kick off a new era inside now Galaxy Stadium on Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian.
- Message from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, following the death of Oliver Jones
Born in Montréal, where he captivated generations of music lovers, this legendary figure of Canadian and international jazz passed away last night. He leaves behind the legacy of a life marked by tremendous generosity, guided from childhood by an unconditional love of music.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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